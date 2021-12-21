Floyd Mayweather ‘looks great on the pads’ – so what? He’s pushing 45

December 21st, 2021

Esther Lin

Last week, Floyd Mayweather shared a pad work video as the former five-weight world champion kept himself trim, as he usually does, in the gym.

No sooner had the video made it to Instagram had many media hit the online column inches that Mayweather could glove-up for an astonishing comeback.

But let’s get it correct here – he’s not. Floyd Mayweather is 45 years in two months. He’s a grandfather and hasn’t fought competitively for six and a half years.

Therefore, can we stop with this absurdity that Mayweather may continue? That ship sailed when a Manny Pacquiao rematch in Saudi Arabia fell through a couple of years ago.

If Mayweather returns, it will only be in a money-grabbing exhibition capacity.

Floyd enjoyed a stellar career, but it’s now time to stop wetting your pants whenever he does a bit of training. He’s not fighting professionally again and certainly couldn’t compete with Errol Spence or Terence Crawford at his age.

He may not even be able to make 147 anymore, anyway.

So can we all just let the man train and keep himself in shape without speculation over whether he’s going to make a sensational return to the ring.

We all know that it won’t be a significant fight if he does. Let the legend rest.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER in 1998

As CEO Leonard Ellerbe pointed out recently, it’s been over twenty years since Mayweather won his first world title – even if his right-hand man did get his years mixed up.

“Came right back after winning the title from Genero Hernandez two months earlier to fight Manfredy in Miami.

“He didn’t have a traditional dressing room, so he warmed up outside of his trailer. Geez, it’s been 21 years [23 years actually] since that fight [in 1998].

Floyd Mayweather was great. A legend and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

But please let the emphasis be on was if he happens to post a workout video from now on.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

