EXCLUSIVE: Canelo airs cruiserweight uncertainty, will wait until January

December 21st, 2021

Canelo Alvarez is not planning to move up to cruiserweight just yet and will wait until January to decide his next move for 2022.

The Mexican superstar, who was recently named WBN Fighter of the Year for 2021, got put forward by trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso for a shot at 200 pound WBC ruler Junior Makabu.

Boxing headlines went crazy on that fateful day at the WBC Convention. However, Canelo admitted to WBN’s Dan Rafael that he didn’t know the request was coming.

But now, as the clock ticks into the New Year, Canelo will begin to think about whether or not Makabu is the number one target.

The pound-for-pound king admitted he knew little about the Congolese world champion when Reynoso asked permission from the WBC.

“After that [Eddy’s request], people on social media started putting up videos and everything [of Makabu]. That’s why I saw him in a fight,” Alvarez exclusively told World Boxing News. “But never before that [had I heard of him]. I really don’t care. I’m a fighter.”

On the reports, a fight with Makabu could be on the cards for May 7th in Las Vegas – Canelo added: “No, it’s not done yet.

“We want to see, we want to try to do it, but it’s not done yet,” he said. “So we will see in January what is coming for us.

“Sounds good, but as I say, nothing is done yet. So we will see what is the best for us. But it sounds good to me to be a champion in five different weights.

“I don’t know yet, and I really don’t know. I haven’t sat down with Eddy yet to talk about it, but something good is coming.

“I’m always looking for the best, looking for history. So, we’ll see what is coming, but I’m sure it’s the best fights out there.”

CRUISERWEIGHT HISTORY

Canelo has options open at cruiserweight and light-heavyweight after Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol threw their hats into the ring for a war.

Only the higher limit offers the 31-year-old a chance to equal Floyd Mayweather as a five-weight world titleholder, though. World championships at 154, 160, 168, and 175 are already in the bag.

Beterbiev, on the other hand, is unified. Therefore, Canelo can make history with another weight class unified.

Lots to ponder for the sport’s biggest name.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.