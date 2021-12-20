Vito Mielnicki Jr. discusses Christmas Day showdown vs Nicholas DeLomba

December 20th, 2021

Andrew Maclean

Welterweight prospect and New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr. previewed his Christmas Day showdown against Nicholas DeLomba during a press conference before they meet on Saturday, December 25 headlining FOX PBC Fight Night action and on FOX Deportes from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

The FOX telecast will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also feature sensational unbeaten prospect Joey Spencer taking on Mexico’s Limberth Ponce for eight-rounds of middleweight action in the co-main event.

Here is what Mielnicki and his trainer Muhammad Salaam had to say Thursday:

VITO MIELNICKI JR.

“I want to thank my whole team for giving me the opportunity to display my skills on the biggest platform possible. I’m blessed to be back here fighting on Christmas Day in my home state at Prudential Center.

“We’re ready to put on a show for everyone on Christmas. This is going to be a great gift for everyone. We’re going to give you a great night of action.

“This is a dream come true for me. There’s no other way I’d rather spend Christmas. I’m living the dream at 19-years-old. I can’t wait to perform in front of a huge audience on FOX.

“I’m really excited to be able to fight in front of my home fans in the state of New Jersey. This is my toughest opponent to date, and I’m expecting a tough fight. You don’t want to miss this one, because we’re definitely delivering fireworks.”

MUHAMMAD SALAAM, Mielnicki’s Head Trainer

“We put a lot of good work into this camp. A lot of hard work every day to be at our best on fight night.

“This is going to be a great performance on Christmas Day. We put in the work and now we’re going to go out there and do what we do best.”