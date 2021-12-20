Former heavyweight champion changes preparation for two-time bid

December 20th, 2021

At one time, he was the IBF heavyweight champion. Now Charles Martin faces a tough test on January 1 when he goes up against Luis Ortiz.

The veteran, who lost his title to Anthony Joshua in the UK almost five years ago, is on a mission to become a two-time champ. So much so, he’s wholly altered his preparation after joining forces with Manny Robles.

Martin says he now has a renewed vigor ahead of the Ortiz clash.

“This is the most focused I’ve been in my career. This fight is everything for me,” said Martin. “A lot of people didn’t want to fight me. I give Ortiz credit for stepping up and taking the fight.

“People are going to be shocked with what I do in this fight. I’ve always had what it takes. Now I’m adding the main ingredient to it – which is dedication.

“I know that’s what it takes to become a world champion again.”

On losing to Joshua, Martin added: “It’s like night and day for me since I lost the title.

“I used to eat fast food, and now my diet is entirely different. But I always worked hard, but now I’ve put everything together. I feel unstoppable.

“Manny Robles has helped me become a well-rounded fighter. I can do many more things, and I have more tools in my arsenal.

“I’m a much more disciplined fighter both inside and outside of the ring.”

HEAVYWEIGHT PLANS

Asked if there were plans to challenge Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in the future, ‘Prince’ Charles concluded: “At this point, I’m just focused on Luis Ortiz.

“I can’t look beyond this fight. I’m focused on getting Luis Ortiz out of there. I wake up in the morning. I see Luis Ortiz.

“I’m going to handle this business on January 1. Then I’ll be able to talk about the future.

“I’m in my prime right now. I’m ready to compete. I don’t want to fight low-level fighters. I want the best fights.

“You know, I want to become a two-time world champion. I have big expectations for myself. I don’t want to waste any time at this point in my career.

“I’m ready to rock and roll.”

