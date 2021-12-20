Gilberto Ramirez moves a step closer to Floyd Mayweather at 43-0

Kevin Estrada / Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto Ramirez moved within seven victories of Floyd Mayweather with yet another impressive performance over the weekend.

The Alamo City was treated to a night of action as the undefeated former world champion and light heavyweight sensation of Mazatlán, Mexico, faced Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-4, 17 KOs) in a WBA light heavyweight title eliminator.

Ramirez and Gonzalez started their fight aggressively as Gonzalez launched a surprising attack on Ramirez in the first round.

The round had Ramirez backtracking as he tried to find some distance and counter the Cuban’s attack.

Ramirez gained control and pushed back Gonzalez as the bell signaled the end of the first round.

In the following rounds, Ramirez learned what to expect and began dictating the fight’s pace. He launched attacks that left Gonzalez stunned as he tried to find his feet.

In the fourth round, it almost seemed like Ramirez would finish Gonzalez as he unleashed a flurry of punches that left Gonzalez wobbly. The bell saved Gonzalez as he unsteadily walked back to his corner.

Finally, Ramirez cornered Gonzalez on the ropes in the tenth round, unleashing a series of combinations that had no response.

The referee waved the fight off, and Gonzalez hugged the referee as if he had just saved him from what would have ultimately happened next if Ramirez had continued.

Now, as the winner of the eliminator, by TKO, Ramirez is mandatory to challenge the WBA light heavyweight belt held by Dmitry Bivol.

Ramirez has been asking for a fight and would like to take on Bivol in 2022.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RECORD

He also moved to 43-0 and closed in further on Floyd Mayweather’s magical 50-0 mark.

On his opponent, Ramirez said: “He is a great fighter. I knew he would be challenging because he showed no fear in his eyes.

“He had nothing to lose, and I knew he was going to come with everything he had. Thank you, Yunieski, for taking the fight.

“I tried to land body shots, and he was prepared. So, I had to change my attacks and focus on hitting him upstairs to get the victory.

“My hand is a little hurt, but that is the price you pay to win. I am ready for the next challenge. I want Bivol. He can’t run anymore. I’m coming for him.

“I dedicate this fight to Vicente Fernandez, a great Mexican legend. I come from Mexico, and he inspired me to live my dream.

“And I want to show everyone that they can live their dreams too. There are no barriers besides yourself,” concluded Ramirez.

“I am really disappointed in myself,” said Gonzalez. “I always knew Zurdo would be difficult, a tough fighter. But I expected more from myself.

“This is not the best performance from me. I’m going to back work on myself and get better.”

