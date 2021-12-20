Deontay Wilder on standby for unexpected WBC heavyweight title shot

December 20th, 2021

Deontay Wilder looks primed for an unexpected shot at regaining the WBC heavyweight title after losing his two previous attempts.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ failed to dethrone current ruler Tyson Fury in February 2020 when stopped in seven rounds and October 2021 – halted in eleven.

Despite those two defeats, Wilder remained the number one in the World Boxing Council Ratings at the recent Convention. Due to ruling for five years, Wilder gets seen as the top contender by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

This situation gathers pace due to a recent roadblock between Fury and Dillian Whyte over mandatory terms that could see the strap become vacant.

As the top-ranked heavyweight with the WBC, Wilder will get offered the chance to face Whyte should the Fury fight prove too difficult to agree.

WBC chiefs stipulated an 80-20 split in favor of Fury that is hampering their terms.

Fury’s promoter Bob Arum is now officially looking at other options for Fury to defend only his lineal championship.

“If we can’t come to a deal with Dillian Whyte, we’ll do a fight for the ‘lineal’ title, and we’ll pick another opponent,” Arum told talkSPORT.

“We’ve gotta get Tyson back in the ring by the end of March,” he added.

On who may replace Whyte, Arum stated: “Frank [Warren] and I are determined to come to him with an opponent that’s acceptable.

“We’d love to do that fight in Cardiff. Andy Ruiz Jr is a possibility. Joseph Parker, I see, had a good victory over Derek Chisora – that could be a possibility [too].

“And we’re looking at a couple of other names that might be appropriate.”

DEONTAY WILDER vs. WHYTE

Fury moving on puts Whyte in a tough spot in terms of the massive all-UK fight he craves. Wilder would represent another obstacle as the American may want the fight to his home soil.

If Wilder passes due to an ongoing hand injury, next in line would be Joe Joyce. There could be some scope for negotiation, provided all sides can agree on how it plays out.

After dropping two straight reverses, Wilder may be willing to allow Whyte vs. Joyce to happen if he gets written into the contract to face the winner.

It all depends on Fury and whether ‘The Gypsy King’ intends to drop Whyte as his potential next opponent.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

