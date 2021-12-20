Darrelle Valsaint in action this February after signing management deal

Team Valsaint

Well known boxing manager, Tim VanNewhouse has signed, Haitian Olympian Darrelle Valsaint, one of the brightest blue-chip prospects in boxing.

The 19-year-old super welterweight was born in Orlando, Fla. and represented Haiti at the 2020 Olympics, making it to the middleweight quarterfinals before dropping a decision to the eventual bronze medalist Gleb Bakshi. Valsaint turned pro in November of 2020 and has a record of (2-0, 1 KO). His next fight is being planned for February of 2022.

“I want to make something big out of boxing and provide a better life for myself and family,” said Valsaint, who won gold at the U.S. Youth National Championships and National Junior Olympics in 2018.

“The timing is perfect. My mentor Derick Lacapra and I stayed patient and interviewed many managers. We feel Tim’s our guy to drive my career forward and guide me into becoming a world champion. I can’t wait until February to show my talent and everything I’ve been working on in the gym.”

Valsaint is now based in Tampa, where he trains with Marc Farrait and Asa Beard. Farrait is best known for his work with super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga, while Beard had trained former world champion Argenis Mendez.

“Valsaint has good physical attributes and tremendous ability to go along with his blistering hand speed and power in both hands,” said VanNewhouse, who’s stable includes prospects Najee Lopez, Jan Paul Rivera and Tommy Wu.

“He’s a sensational boxer-puncher who can fight from the orthodox and southpaw stance. I’ve paired him with a wonderful group of coaches in Tampa led by Marc Farrait and Asa Beard. He’s on the right track to a bright future and I look forward to guiding him on this journey.”