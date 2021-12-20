Centeno and Harrington feature on January 22 Detroit Brawl event

December 20th, 2021

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Salita Promotions returns for another instalment of their popular “Detroit Brawl” series of professional boxing shows.

Appearing in the night’s 10-round middleweight main event will be WBC #9- and WBO #15-ranked middleweight Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr., taking on an opponent to be announced shortly.

Also scheduled to appear in the co-main event is power-punching undefeated Detroit middleweight “prospect to watch” Marlon Harrington (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder vs. TBA.

Featured in separate eight-round battles, each against opponents to be announced, will be the always-exciting top super-featherweight contender Alejandro “Pork Chop” Guerrero (12-2, 9 KOs) of Irving, Texas; as well as Detroit super middleweight Winfred Harris Jr. (20-1-1, 10 KOs); and undefeated Houston-based welterweight Quinton Randall (8-0, 2 KOs).

And in a very special six-round pro debut will be Salita Promotions’ most recent promotional signee, popular Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Team USA Captain and bonafide amateur star Joseph “Sug” Hicks Jr., who will begin his fast-track route to potential stardom against TBA.

Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” start at $35 (service fees will apply). Order tickets online or call or visit the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Box Office (Ph: 313.943.2354) at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn during Box Office hours: Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and 5 pm to 8:30 pm on the day of the event. PLEASE NOTE: tickets ordered online will be mailed up to one week prior to event date. Tickets ordered within a week of event will be placed in will call in the box office for pickup. A limited quantity of VIP tickets are also available by calling Lina at 313.529.7604.

30-year-old Centeno Jr. (28-3-1, 15 KOs) is a one-time world-title challenger from Oxnard, California, who trains with Eric Brown at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood. Inspired by his father Huge Centeno Sr., whose boxing career was cut short because of a motorcycle accident, Centeno started boxing at age five and was an amateur boxing standout (going 90-9). He was last seen scoring a second-round stoppage of Kenneth Council in September 2021.

“I’m very excited to have the chance to headline in Detroit,” said Centeno during a break in training. “It’s a great opportunity to be able to fight and create a bigger fan base. Winning a fight like this would lead to fighting for another world title, so I’ve been training harder than ever to give the fans a great show and remind people who Hugo Centeno is.”

Undefeated Detroiter Marlon Harrington (5-0, 4 KOs) got off to a relatively late start in boxing at age 21, but has quickly picked up the craft and gone on a tear through the professional ranks. Popular with fans for his ruthless pursuit of prey, the up-and-coming middleweight says he’ll be more than ready when fight night comes.

“I feel great. I can’t wait to be fighting in front of family and friends again,” said Harrington. “They energize me. It feels great, fighting at home in front of my loved ones. Training is going great like always.”

“The proof is in the pudding with Marlon,” added his trainer, Julio Hernandez. “He stopped his last five amateur opponents. His incredible work ethic is what shows up in the ring. Marlon is a true ‘rags to riches’ story. He came from nothing. He works hard as a barber and supports his two kids. He’s a great man and fighter.”

Detroit native Winfred Harris Jr. (20-1-1, 10 KOs), a once-beaten 26-year-old super middleweight boxer/puncher fighting back home for the first time in three years, says he’s got a surprise in store for fans during his eight-rounder on fight night.

“I feel like I was in the oven cooking a bit, so my performance is going to taste a little better than something out the microwave,” said Harris. “I’ve been working on my craft the last three years, but now a lot of people have been waiting to see me fight at home again. So I’m back.”

The pro debuting Hicks Jr. also got off to a relatively late start at age 19, but the naturally gifted fighter quickly fought his way to being named Captain of Team USA’s international amateur-boxing squad. The Grand Rapids native was also a National Golden Gloves Champion in 2019; a three-time Eastern Elite Qualifiers Champion (2017, 2018, 2019); and a five-time Michigan Golden Gloves Champion (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019) in his distinguished 100-bout amateur career.

“It feels amazing to be doing this so close to home, so I can have my family and friends there to support me,” said Hicks. “For my debut, I’m working on slowing things down. In an amateur fight, everything is fast. The pro game, you sit down on your punches more and stick the jab. I will say I’m more excited than usual. I’m always nervous before a fight, even if I know I can beat the guy in the first round. I also haven’t fought in a year, so this is really exciting for me to be getting back in the ring.”

“I am excited about the return of the “Detroit Brawl” boxing series,” said event promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “The January 22 show will showcase top boxing talent from around the country and the city of Detroit. This is another step in making Detroit a hub for boxing in the USA.”

The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center is located at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. On fight night, doors open at 6:30 pm and the action starts at 7:00 pm.