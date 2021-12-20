Saul Canelo Alvarez eyeing explosive bout with Artur Beterbiev

Saul Canelo Alvarez has set his sights on what could be an explosive showdown with Artur Beterbiev for his next fight.

Well, that’s according to top boxing promoter Bob Arum. Alvarez is a four-weight world champion, but he is still highly ambitious, and he wants to climb through the divisions.

Alvarez had been due to fight Ilunga Makabu for the cruiserweight title. But Makubu – who was set to make a mandatory WBC title defense against Thabiso Mchunu – could be abandoned.

And so Alvarez may have to turn his attentions elsewhere. When asked whether a bout with Beterbiev would appeal to Alvarez, Arum said: “Yes. I know that he would. Eddy Reynoso is a great trainer and is very close to Canelo.

“I know Canelo pretty well since he was a young man. He has expressed an interest to me about fighting Beterbiev or Joe Smith Jr.

“I would look forward to May or September, the two dates that Canelo likes to fight, that he would fight one of those light-heavyweights.”

In the meantime, Beterbiev is preparing for his upcoming fight against Marcus Browne, and he will put his WBC and IBF title belts on the line. This should be a fascinating fight, and while there will be staunch boxing fans tuning in across the world, there will also be plenty of interest from a boxing perspective. And Beterbiev has been installed as the short-priced favorite, so a victory could put Beterbiev one step closer to a mouth-watering clash with Alvarez.

CANELO ALVAREZ

With just one defeat in 60 bouts, Alvarez has become a pre-eminent boxer, and he has never been afraid to take risks, as Arum attests.

He said: “Canelo is a risk-taker, and that makes him so popular.

“It would be a massive fight because the betting action would go both ways. Some will say Beterbiev is too big and powerful. Others will say Canelo is special and can handle everybody.

“It is one of the biggest fights in boxing.”

Over the years, we have been treated to some pretty big fights, and Canelo has provided many a memorable moment.

Beterbiev would be a significant step up for Alvarez, and it would be intriguing to see if this fight goes ahead. There could well be fireworks if a bout is set up for 2022! We’ll just have to wait and see whether a fight can be negotiated. But if it does, boxing fans could be in for a treat.