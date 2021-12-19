Unbelievably shocking UK scores degrade Joseph Parker heavyweight win

December 19th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Joseph Parker won an impressive triumph over heavyweight rival Derek Chisora on Saturday night with what could be the worst scorecards ever.

Judges Michael Alexander, Ingo Barrabas, and Giustino Di Giovanni should hang their heads in shame at what can only get described as abominations.

The trio somehow carded 114-112 [Alexander], 115-111 [Barrabas], and 115-110 [Di Giovanni] despite Parker dominating the fight and registering three knockdowns.

Parker won at least nine sessions without question, looking at the twelve rounds they shared and re-watching again this morning. That means cards of 117-111 BEFORE any trips to the canvas for Chisora.

HEAVYWEIGHT VICTORY

The New Zealander should have won by a clear eight or nine points. However, those officials took the shine off a brilliant performance by the New Zealander.

Teaming up with Andy Lee on the advice of friend Tyson Fury proved a masterstroke, and the uppercut to the jaw he’d worked on in training was the defining punch of the fight.

Chisora got caught and hurt with the punch numerous times and could do nothing to counteract it. At times, ‘WAR’ showed flashes of being competitive. But that’s all they were, ‘flashes.’ He looked old and worn out as Parker took the fight to him.

Defiantly after the contest, the man who was formerly known as “Del Boy” stated: “I’ll be back in the summer” – but the way he got battered at times – he should consider walking away after a twelfth career defeat at the age of 37.

He’s also lost his last three fights and no longer belongs at the very top level.

INVESTIGATION

But as for those scorecards, yet again, it’s the UK where it all seems to go wrong. It can’t be that difficult to find people who can see who wins rounds.

I scored the fight 117-108 to Parker and was kind enough to give Chisora three rounds he probably didn’t deserve to get.

The WBO should launch an investigation into the scoring of the fight. However, they probably won’t, and things will carry on as they always do.

Shocking.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.