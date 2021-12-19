YouTuber hilariously compared to Floyd Mayweather after ‘rigged’ KO

A YouTuber who never fought a boxer in his life got hilariously compared to Floyd Mayweather by clueless members of his cult following.

After MMA fighter Tyron Woodley hit the deck on Saturday night in what some are labeling a ‘rigged knockout,’ the vlogger was put in the same bracket as the great Floyd Mayweather by people bereft of how the sport works.

The fight as a whole did nothing to stop the detractors from urging the sport to shun this ‘influencer’ out of town.

As a boxer, Woodley is now 0-2, which tells you all you need to know about the class his opponent possesses.

“I don’t know why I dropped my hands,” said Woodley. “In this sport, it only takes one mistake. Literally one mistake.”

In the co-featured bout, the most decorated fighter in women’s boxing history and consistently one of the most entertaining fighters in all of boxing, Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) scored a dominating unanimous decision over gutsy Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez (14-2, 5 KOs).

The judges scored the 10-round lightweight bout 99-90, 99-91, and 100-90, all in favor of the seven-division star Serrano.

“I think I belong in the 135-pound division,” said Serrano, who moved up from her August weight of 124 pounds. “I belong wherever they put me. I’m a true warrior. I’m a true champion. My power comes wherever I take it. You can see her face and look at my face.”

The Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican Serrano began the bout at a torrid pace, connecting on 37 of 86 punches thrown in the two-minute opening round. It looked like it could be a quick night’s work for Serrano, who unleashed a flurry of power punches on the up-against-the-ropes Gutierrez. However, Gutierrez showed incredible toughness and resolve to make it out of the round.

SERRANO

Serrano continued to show her complete arsenal of boxing skills throughout the remainder of the contest. She landed 30 or more punches in three different rounds and threw 85 or more in three additional rounds.

She landed 46 percent of her power punches, while Gutierrez landed 44 percent of her power shots.

In the 10th and final round, Serrano did everything possible to finish Gutierrez. But the 38-year-old Madrid native ate shot-after-shot and still returned fire. Serrano threw 94 punches in the round, connecting on 38 of them.

“She’s a tough girl. She’s a big girl,” Serrano said. “Tonight, she’s probably 160 or 165 pounds.

“Honestly, I’m 133 or 134 pounds, but it doesn’t matter to me. She’s a tough fighter.

“She did say she was in better shape this time than when she fought Katie Taylor because she had a year layoff.

“I fought the best Miriam Gutierrez – and I beat her.”

