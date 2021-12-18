Heavier Joseph Parker aiming for Derek Chisora KO after bulk gain

December 18th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is hunting a knockout this time around after a split decision with Derek Chisora in May.

Earlier this year, the pair traded blows during the lockdown, with Chisora debating the result leading to a rematch.

Parker scaled his heaviest ever weight as a bulky 251 pounds on Friday and wants to get the stoppage this time around.

“It’s great to be back here in the UK, Andy Lee the coach, the main man, and Johnny Ward and the rest of the team back in Morecombe,” said Parker.

“I’m excited because it’s the first rematch in my career. I’m excited to start seeing the improvements I’ve made in the camp when I’ve been away in New Zealand and what Andy and I have been working on [in the UK].

“We didn’t have the longest camp last time, but we’ve had a longer camp this time, so there are no excuses.

“I did watch the fight back. I thought I won, so I’m not sure, he thought he won too, so that’s why we’re here again.

“Derek is one tough guy. He comes forward and puts on the pressure like he said, biting the gumshield and throwing the kitchen sink. That’s exactly what he did and what he’s going to do for the next fight.

“I feel like this fight is going to be different. I’ve had a lot more time to work on things that Andy has suggested I work on. Now that I’m here with him in camp my confidence is growing every day seeing the improvements.”

JOSEPH PARKER IN THE UK

On heading back to the UK, Parker added: “I feel like this is the place to be, you know. I have this fight with Derek in front of me, and there are a lot more fights out there that can be made.

“We have to make these sacrifices as fighters. I know a lot of fighters that make sacrifices. I’m away from my wife and family, my parents.

“I feel like it’s my time to make it count.

“That’s my goal, to become two-time World Champion, I’m well-positioned at the moment with the rankings, but with COVID, it’s hard to lock in fights.

“Thanks to everyone for getting this made and Chisora for accepting it again. It’s good to get out three times this year. You’ve just got to take the opportunities when they come.

“I feel like I’ll finish this fight within the distance. I’ve got a good feeling,” stated the New Zealander.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.