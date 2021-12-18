Gilberto Ramirez came from ‘dark place’ to chase Floyd Mayweather 50-0

December 18th, 2021

Mikey Williams / Visual Delight

During the lockdown, Gilberto Ramirez came out of a dark place to see the light at the end of the tunnel in the 50-0 record possessed by Floyd Mayweather.

‘Zurdo’ is just eight wins off Mayweather’s great benchmark and recently told WBN of his intentions to surpass the ex-pound-for-pound king.

A former world champion and light heavyweight Mexican superstar, Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, faces a formidable opponent in Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs).

The pair engage in a 12-round clash on Saturday, December 18, live on DAZN. The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, will host.

Ramirez is fully aware of a tough fight being on the cards.

“Gonzalez is a good challenge for me. This is an eliminator fight,” said Ramirez. “I have been working so hard to get to the world title. I’m ready to go through Yunieski Gonzalez to get there.

“I want the people to know me, and I enjoy, and want to be with the people. I was a little insecure before, but not anymore.

“Boxing is what I want to do for life. Even if I am not in the ring, I want to be in boxing as a promoter. I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions and the whole team for everything they have done for me.

“Before winning the title fights at 168lbs, I felt empty inside. During the shutdown from coronavirus, I started meditation, ya, and I found myself. I was in a dark place, and I needed to change that to be the best in boxing. It just took time for me to learn to live with myself.”

YUNIESKI

Gonzalez has stated that he was surprised to get the call.

“I was surprised Zurdo wanted to fight me. I am happy and grateful for the opportunity as I know Zurdo Ramirez and what a fight with him can offer me.

“Everything is good. We have put in a lot of hard work. I want to thank my team and all the guys in South Florida who helped me with sparring. Everything has been going well.

“I just want to thank God for this opportunity.”

Tickets for Zurdo vs. Gonzalez are on sale now and are $150, $75, $50, $35, and $25, not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com or by using the Ticketmaster App on your mobile device.