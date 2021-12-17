Richardson Hitchins, Malik Hawkins set for battle this weekend

December 17th, 2021

📷 Mayweather Promotions

Rising super lightweight contenders Richardson Hitchins and Malik Hawkins previewed their 10-round showdown before they step into the ring in the FS1 PBC Fight Night main event and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, December 18 from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The FS1 telecast begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and also features unbeaten Dominican Olympian Héctor Luis García dueling Mexico’s Isaac Avelar in an eight-round super featherweight bout and undefeated light heavyweight prospect Suray Mahmutovic taking on fellow unbeaten Pachino Hill.

Following the action on FS1, FOX PBC Fight Night will be headlined by Cuban sensation and unbeaten WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. defending his title in his adopted hometown when he faces 168-pound contender Alantez Fox.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased through The Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

Hitchins, a 2016 Haitian Olympian will look to keep his unbeaten record intact against his toughest competition to date, while Hawkins looks to bounce back from his first career defeat after losing to top contender Subriel Matias last year. The Mayweather Promotions fighters hope to solidify their contender status and move closer to a world title opportunity after Saturday night.

Here is what the fighters had to say about their upcoming showdown and more:

RICHARDSON HITCHINS

“People are excited to see me back in the ring. During this year off I realized how many fans really backed me, so I’m happy to give them a show on FS1.

“Hawkins and I are cool, not friends, but I know who he is and we’ve trained together. We even sparred together back when Gervonta Davis was training for Jose Pedraza and again when Gervonta was preparing for Ricardo Nunez.

“The first time we sparred, back in 2017, he was nowhere near my level. Second time around in 2019, I could tell he respected me. We gave each other work, but not enough to really remember how much of an impact he had on me.

“When fighters fight me, they come with their best. I know he’s taking this fight seriously, especially after coming off that loss.

“I always have a lot to prove, I never look past opponents. I have more to lose than him. I’m still undefeated with everything on the line in every fight.

“I took this year to learn more about myself. Boxing is a science, and that requires fine tuning everything. My inside game is on another level this time around. Overall, I’m becoming greater. This fight will show what separates elite from average.

“Saturday night will be pure domination. He will be forced to respect me. I box smart.”

MALIK HAWKINS

“My coach David Sewell and I have known each other for a while and he’s known me since I was a kid so it was a natural transition to add him as my coach. We’ve been working on pushing the jab more and punch angles.

“I had (WBC Featherweight Champion) Gary Russell Jr. in the gym with me too. Russell has crazy speed, as we know, so he really just helped me see punches before they come, and with my jab. Between my coach, the hunger I have as a new dad, and the work I’ve been getting in the gym, I know what I have to do Saturday night.

“Becoming a dad has pushed me because I no longer have to provide for just myself, I have a family to feed now.

“I’m familiar with Hitchins, we’ve sparred, but I can’t say that he’s the same fighter he was when we last sparred. He might have changed his game plan, but either way, I’ll be ready.

“I don’t really need to say much more, except I hope he comes with that same energy he’s been talking about on social media, on fight night.”