John Bauza looks sensational in heading to 16-0 as a pro

December 17th, 2021

Mikey Williams

This past Saturday night, John Bauza took apart Michael Williams Jr, by scoring a 4th round stoppage in a scheduled eight-round bout that featured undefeated super lightweights.

Bauza is managed by Split-T Management.

The fight took place at the famed Madison Square Garden, and was streamed live on ESPN +

In round two, Bauza clocked Williams with an overhand left that sent him to the deck. Williams kept kneeling on the canvas in an effort to slow down Bauza’s attack. In round four, Bauza dropped Williams three times.

The first came from a combination on the ropes. The 2nd came from a perfect left. Williams finished the fight with a perfect straight left to the face and the fight was stopped at 2:18.

Bauza, 140.2 lbs of Puerto Rico is now 16-0 with seven knockouts. Williams, 138.9 lbs of Fayetteville, NC is 19-1.