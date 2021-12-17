EXCLUSIVE: Gilberto Ramirez talks Floyd Mayweather 50-0 record bid

December 17th, 2021

Kevin Estrada / Golden Boy Promotions

This week, light heavyweight star Gilberto Ramirez spoke exclusively to World Boxing News about his Floyd Mayweather plan.

Ramirez opened up ahead of his clash with Yunieski Gonzalez in Texas.

‘Zurdo’ aims to move one step closer to a Floyd Mayweather record that has stood since 2017. Mayweather amassed an impressive record of 50-0.

Ramirez is eight wins away from equalling at 42-0.

Asked what kind of fight he’s expecting from Gonzalez, Ramirez told WBN: “I’m expecting a tough battle.

“You can never count anyone out in this sport. I know he has everything to gain from this fight. I know he will bring his best.

“As I said before, he’s not your typical Cuban boxer, and I know he will bring his all on Saturday night.”

On the possibility of beating Floyd Mayweather’s record, as promoter Oscar De La Hoya predicted, the Mexican stated: “It’s an honor and a blessing in this position.

“I’ve worked all my life to be in this position and cement my legacy in the sport. To hear and have the support of my Promoter is great.

“Oscar is a legend in the sport, and I appreciate him having my back.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CONTACT

On whether he’s had any contact with Mayweather over the record or if he plans on contacting the former pound-for-pound king as he gets closer, Ramirez is focused on the task at hand.

“No, but he’s a legend in this sport. My goals are also a lot greater than just the 50 wins mark.

“It’ll happen eventually. I’m not too worried about it. So I’m more focused on getting the best fights possible.

“I’m the best in my division, and others (Beterbiev, Bivol, and Smith) know their days are numbered.

“All three are temporarily keeping the belt warm for me. There’s a reason why Beterbiev and Smith stay as quiet as a broken clock when it comes to me.

“Bivol called me out but retracted and ducked the fight. I could smell the fear in all of them.”

Signing with Golden Boy means a lot more fans know about Ramirez and his bid to overhaul the great Mayweather.

A win this Saturday night would increase that and see the former WBN World Title Prospect winner move within seven of the half-century.

