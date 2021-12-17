Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard swells with cruiserweight addition

December 17th, 2021

Cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KO’s) was today confirmed as the latest addition to the BOXXER: Khan vs Brook event taking place at the AO Arena Manchester on Saturday, February 19.

Riley, a Team GB member in his amateur period and now undefeated in four fights as a professional, broke the news of his addition to the card live on Sky Sports News at midday today.

A successful creator and musician outside of the ring, Riley has over two million followers across his social media channels, all of whom will be paying close attention when he makes his BOXXER debut in February, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

“I can’t wait to be back in the ring. It’s been nearly two years and I’ve achieved a lot [while I’ve been away] but what I’ve been doing my whole life is boxing and to be able to excel in that field is exciting,” Riley told Sky Sports News.

“We haven’t got any news on the opponent yet but I am not too worried about that. I am just focusing on myself and I can’t wait to perform [and show what] I’ve been hiding the past two years, improving in the dark!

“There’s no pressure, because I’m used to getting millions of views and people watching what I am doing. Whenever I do something people tune in. So this isn’t any different – this is my profession, this is what I’ve been doing.”

“Viddal is one of the most highly-rated prospects in British boxing. He’s got the talent, drive and personality to be a megastar. We were incredibly happy to sign him to BOXXER and we’re excited to start the journey on such a massive platform,” said Ben Shalom, founder and CEO, BOXXER.

“Viddal Riley has a perfect platform to resume his career on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook bill. A massive night for British boxing. We’ve welcomed Viddal to the Sky Sports Boxing team as a social media presenter, but now he returns to the ring as an unbeaten cruiserweight contender,” said Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports.

“It will be fascinating to follow the next step of his journey as Viddal showcases his skills in Manchester, with more exciting additions to the Khan vs Brook show to come!”

Riley’s BOXXER debut will be his first time competing as a professional in his home country.

The former Team GB member represented Britain at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympics and went 41-8 with 19 KO victories during an amateur career which encompassed a European Junior Silver Medal and a win over Daniel Dubois. His professional bouts to date have taken place in the USA, Dubai and Mexico. as well as the 2014 Youth Olympics appearance.

Riley is also known as the trainer of YouTube sensation and super-influencer KSI, having trained him for both of his bouts with Logan Paul as well as his showdown with domestic rival Joe Weller.