Spin Casino Review for 2022

December 16th, 2021

With two decades worth of experience in the betting industry, Spin Casino has established as “Spin Palace” brand name and gained over the years a solid reputation. It is among the top casinos in the world. Powered by the reputable software developer, Microgaming, Spin Casino has a lot to offer players.

From the generous welcome bonus to the wide range of games and intuitive mobile betting to numerous promotions, you will love what this casino has in store for you. They also accept Canadian dollars for both deposits and withdrawals. Spin Casino is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. To ensure fair gaming and enhanced security, it is also certified and regulated by eCOGRA. Here is a comprehensive Spin Casino review.

How Do We Test Spin Casino?

Before we recommend a betting site such as Spin Casino, we do due diligence to ensure that we only advise you to play at a reputable platform. Some of the things we look at include:

License: a reputable casino has to be licensed by an authoritative governing body. This assures players of the legitimacy and security of their sensitive information. Before recommending any casino, we check who licenses it, and whether it is regulated or not .

Games Library: You visit online casinos for the games it has to offer. When looking for the next casino to review on our site, we look at what games they have and whether these games are worth the players’ time, effort, and money.

Bonuses and Promotions: We only recommend online casinos that know how to reward their players such as Spin Casino. One way to reward players is through bonuses and promotions. We look at how easy it is to get the bonuses, the terms and conditions, and how generous the offers are.

Customer Support: You don’t want to play at an online casino that doesn’t offer any assistance to its players. That is why we ensure that we only recommend casinos that prioritize customer support. In case players face issues or get stuck, they need to get immediate assistance.

How Do I Create an Account At Spin Casino?

Registering an account with Spin Casino is straightforward. It will only take you a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Visit the Spin Casino official website

Click on the “Register” or “Sign Up” button. A page will open up requiring you to fill out all the details

Provide the required information including your name, country, email, username, password, gender, phone number, currency, and preferred language, among other details

Provide your billing address and postcode information

Confirm that you are 18+ and check the three checkboxes

Press the register button to complete the registration

Why Choose Spin Casino to Play?

There are numerous reasons why you should play at Spin Casino or Spin Palace for those who aren’t got used to the new brand name yet. For starters, it is a fully licensed casino that bears licenses from top licensing bodies. The casino offers you hundreds of games to choose from ranging from slots, table, and card games. They also have a live casino section for those who prefer live dealer games.

Also, you can play their games from your mobile devices on their mobile betting platform that is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The platform is well laid out for easy navigation. Even new players will easily find their way around.

That is not all. The casino offers new players a generous welcome bonus that comes in tiers. Once you have exhausted your welcome bonus, you can also take advantage of their frequent promotions. There is also a wonderful VIP program where you earn points and redeem them for amazing gifts.

If you face any problems, you can always count on the Spin Casino customer support team to help you out. The team of professionals is available 24/7 to ensure that players have a seamless betting experience. You don’t have to worry about your security or that of your sensitive information. The casino uses SSL encryption technology to safeguard its players’ sensitive information at all times.

Games Available on Spin Casino

Spin Casino offers you over 600 high-quality casino games from Microgaming, a leading software developer. The variety of games is wide to ensure that everyone’s betting needs are met. Here are some of the games on offer.

Slot Machines

Slot games are among the most popular casino games worldwide. Spin Casino features more than 250 slot titles for you to sample. Some of these titles come with high RTPs that go as high as 97%. Some of the best slot games at Spin Casino include Bridesmaids, Wheel of Wealth, Break da Bank, Monster Mania, Tomb Raider: Secret of the Sword, Hitman, and Hellboy, among others.

Table Games

Spin Casino doesn’t skimp on table games. You can bet on the various table games including baccarat, roulette, blackjack, keno, and craps.

Progressive Jackpots

If you wish to try your luck on a progressive jackpot game, Spin Casino has you covered. These games come with huge jackpots attached to them. Some of the titles you will find at this casino include Mega Moolah, Treasure Nile, Cash Splash, Fruit Fiesta, and Tunzamunni.

What Bonuses Does Spin Casino Offer?

Bonuses are a great way to boost a player’s bankroll and make the betting experience more exciting. Spin Casino knows this which is why they offer new players a generous welcome bonus. It comes as a deposit bonus package worth C$1,000.

Once you make your first deposit, the casino matches it 100% up to C$400. With the second deposit, you get a 100% match-up bonus of up to C$300 while the third deposit earns you a 100% match bonus of up to C$300. The welcome bonus comes with a 70x wagering requirement after which players can withdraw any winnings resulting from it.

Apart from the welcome bonus, Spin Casino Canada also offers players daily, weekly, and monthly promotions and exclusive bonuses as well. There are also jackpot rewards that players can win every day. Once you register at Spin Casino, remember to keep a lookout for the many promotions.

Other Casino Services and Benefits

Spin Casino benefits don’t end here. There are other numerous great features. Here are some of them.

Deposit Your Money on Spin Casino

One of the best things a casino can offer players is a friendly banking method, which is what Spin Casino does. To deposit money, players can use the various accepted payment options which include debit/credit cards, Maestro, and Trustly. Also, they can use iDebit, which allows them to deposit money from their bank accounts to their casino betting accounts.

How Do I Contact Customer Support?

If you face any issues while using Spin Casino, you can get immediate assistance from the customer support team. There are two ways to do this. Firstly, players can reach the support team on live chat, which is the fastest way to get help. The live chat option is available 24/7.

Also, you can opt to send the team an email, which they respond to fast. These two options will help you get the help you need promptly. The casino needs to add a phone number which is faster than an email.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a legitimate casino in Canada, Spin Casino is a great option. With a good range of games, a generous welcome bonus, exceptional customer support, and a responsive mobile gaming platform, there is nothing not to like about the casino. Register an account with Spin Casino and start playing your favorite games today.