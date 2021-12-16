Irish heavyweight taken ill after amateur final, remains in intensive care

December 16th, 2021

Irish heavyweight Stephen McMullan remains in intensive care six days after taking ill following an Ulster amateur final a week ago.

McMullan has the whole of boxing pulling for him after reportedly suffering a brain injury in the bout.

His amateur club, Newington ABC, his family, and girlfriend Aimee Fitzsimons took to social media to inform of Stephen’s plight.

“Please pray for our coach, boxer, and friend Stephen McMullan who is seriously ill in hospital,” said Newington ABC.

The club added: “please keep Stephen in your prayers.”

Newington Football Club said: “Our thoughts are with local young boxer Stephen McMullan who is ill in hospital after fighting in the County Antrim elites last week.

Stephen’s girlfriend, Aimee Fitzsimons, made an emotional plea for his recovery when stating she “can’t do life without” him.

“Thank you, everyone, for texting. I’m seeing all your messages. I just don’t have the energy to reply. Sorry, he knows everyone is praying for him.

“He will pull through this as the fighter he is. He has to because we’re meant to be together forever️.

“Just keep praying for him because the prayers are working. Just come on, my Steve, you can do it, baby. You’re the love of my whole life.”

HEAVYWEIGHT SUPPORT

IABA chiefs also released a statement. They said: “The Irish Athletic Boxing Association and the Ulster Boxing Council will continue to provide support to Stephen, his family, and his club during this period.

“Stephen remains in the thoughts of the IABA and every member of Ireland’s boxing family,” they said in a statement.

Stephen’s sister Claire McMullan revealed that her sibling faces “a long road to recovery.”

She added: “He’s got the best team helping him in the Royal ICU and all his family and friends.

“The support means so much, and the prayers are amazing. I truly believe they’re helping. Thanks for all the messages guys, we do see them.”

WBN would like to send Stephen and his family any support we can during this stressful time for all concerned.