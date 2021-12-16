Boxing Awards show branded Covid ‘super-spreader’, Hall of Famer gets ill

December 16th, 2021

The Boxing Writers Association of America Awards ceremony got branded a ‘super-spreader’ event just days after taking place in New York.

Ahead of the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey clash at Madison Square Garden, the BWAA held their annual shindig.

It was a multi-year event due to cancellations from previous Covid outbreaks. But this event is now said to be responsible for several illnesses in the aftermath.

WBN’s Dan Rafael made a statement after hearing many, including Hall of Famer Lou DiBella, got sick when they returned home.

The #Boxing Writers Association of America awards banquet this past Thursday in NYC was apparently a Covid super spreader event. Numerous people in the business who attended and then were at the Loma-Commey fight have tested positive and are ill. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) December 15, 2021

“The Boxing Writers Association of America awards banquet this past Thursday in NYC was apparently a Covid super spreader event.

“Numerous people in the business who attended and then [attended] at the Loma-Commey fight have tested positive and are ill.”

Lomachenko defeated Commey via a decision in a triumph that put the former pound for pound king firmly back on the lightweight map.

Commey, ever gracious after the reverse, took his lumps like a man. He could have been stopped in the seventh but soldiered on until the final bell.

“I just want to thank everyone for the incredible support over the last week – my congratulations to Vasyl Lomachenko. The better man won, and it was a pleasure to share the ring with you. God Bless you and your family,” said Commey.

“To all the fans and my people back home in Ghana, I’m so grateful for your support, sorry I couldn’t do it. I tried my best, but unfortunately, it wasn’t good enough.

“I love you all, and God bless all of you,” he added.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

The former IBF champion then received a surprise visit from a former opponent in his hotel.

“Wow, I just got a call in my hotel room that someone was in the lobby and wanted to say hello. I couldn’t believe it when I saw Teofimo Lopez!

“He congratulated me on my performance and wished me all the best. I am so touched that he took the time to see me. God bless you, Teo.”

Wow just got a call in my hotel room that someone was in the lobby and wanted to say hello, I couldn’t believe it when I saw @TeofimoLopez. He congratulated me on my performance and wished me all the best. I am so touched that he took the time to see me. God bless you Teo 🇬🇭❤️🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/rILuUkp3qT — Richard Commey (@RichardCommey) December 14, 2021

Neither boxer has revealed whether they also fell ill after being at the Awards show. Lopez was there to pick up the 2020 Fighter of the Year gong.

