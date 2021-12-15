Naoya Inoue unchanged on P4P list after KO / Niyomtrong / Kunkabayev

December 15th, 2021

Naoya Inoue remains at number four on the WBN Pound for Pound list following yet another early night in his home country.

Inoue stands behind Canelo Alvarez, heavyweight champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, and one in front of Errol Spence on the P4P Top 50.

Inoue overwhelmed Aran Dipaen on Tuesday to score an eight-round technical knockout and retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Bantamweight Championship in Kokugikan, Tokyo.

The Japanese also defended his IBF belt in a bout in which his strength was evident and made it clear that he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today.

Inoue gave no quarter to his Thai opponent, and from the first round, he started attacking him with combinations to the face and good work to the midsection. Although Dipaen tried to stand up to the champion, there was little he could do against the relentless attack that the “Monster” proposed.

The 28-year-old champion knocked his opponent down in the eighth round, and although he got up, he continued to punish him until the referee had to stop the action. Inoue made the third defense of his black and gold belt and remained one of the best in the world.

The undefeated in 22 fights has knocked out 19 fighters, while Dipaen dropped his record to 12 wins, three losses, and 11 knockouts.

Thammanoon Niyomtrong

World Boxing Association (WBA) Minimum Super Champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong scored a technical knockout over Robert Paradero in the fifth round.

After another great performance in Phuket, Thailand, he continues his long reign at 105 pounds.

The home fighter has been WBA champion since 2014. He was first as interim until he moved up in 2016 and subsequently became super champion in 2020.

He knocked out Paradero with a right hand that impacted the Filipino’s face during a fifth-round exchange.

Although the challenger tried to get back to his feet, he fell again three times and was in poor condition, and the referee stopped the fight.

However, Niyomtrong did not have an easy fight as Paradero came out with an aggressive style and even caused a cut on the champion’s eyebrow in the first round.

“Knockout Freshmart” had to deal with the injury. With a dizzying offensive from his opponent, little by little, he found himself. That was until he was in dominance and achieved the knockout.

Niyomtrong has now won 22 victories and eight knockouts along the way. Paradero has 18 wins, two setbacks, and 12 knockouts for his part.

Kamshybek Kunkabayev

Kamshybek Kunkabayev defeated Steven Ward by technical decision this Saturday in Kazakhstan and won the Gold belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) at Cruiserweight.

Ward’s face cut did not allow him to continue into the seventh round, and the home fighter granted the victory, who kept his undefeated record.

The referee determined that the impact was accidental. For that reason, the victory got decreed in favor of Kunkabayev.

He continues in his vertiginous rise in world boxing.

The Kazakh remains undefeated in four bouts, while this was Ward’s second career loss, who has won 13 fights.