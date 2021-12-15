Jesse Hart stops David Murray in three to improve record to 28-3, 22 KO’s

December 15th, 2021

Darryl Cobb Jr.

This past Saturday night, Former two-time world title challenger, Jesse Hart stopped David Murray in round three of their super middleweight turned cruiserweight bout that headlined a nine bout card at the 2300 Arena.

The show was promoted by RDR Promotions.

Hart dropped Murray with a short jab in the opening frame. Hart sent Murray to the deck again in round three as he hurt Murray with power shots and followed that up with a hard left hook. Murray was in trouble, and Hart sensed that. Hart jumped on Murray and landed a hard flurry of punches and the fight was stopped at 2:20.

Hart of Philadelphia is 28-3 with 22 knockouts. Murray of Wilmington, Delaware is 10-3-1.

Joshafat Ortiz remained undefeated by winning an eight-round unanimous decision over Rondale Hubbert in a junior welterweight fight.

In the opening seconds, Hubbert dropped Ortiz with a right hand. That was the high point of the fight for Hubbert as Ortiz started to box and move very effectively as he picked Hubbert apart from the outside. Hubbert would look to land a big shot, but he was never close to striking lightning again. Ortiz was able to rack up the rounds and came through with the unanimous decision.

Ortiz of Reading, PA, won by scores of 58-55, 59-55 and 57-56 and he is now 8-0. Hubbert of Fargo, NC is 14-19-3.

Nafear Charles won a six-round unanimous decision over Jonathan Hernan Godoy in a junior welterweight bout.

Charles won on all cards 58-56 and is now 8-0-1. Godoy of Argentina is now 5-12.

Steven Pichardo and DeWayne Williams battled to a six-round draw in a middleweight bout.

Scores were 59-55 for Williams; 58-56 for Pichardo and 57-57.

Pichardo is now 8-1-1. Williams is 3-4-1.

Boimah Karmo remained undefeated with a four-round majority decision over Denzel Fudd in a welterweight bout.

Karmo of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38 and is now 2-0-1. Fudd is 0-2.

Raekwon Butler won a six-round unanimous decision over Derrick Whitley in a welterweight fight.

Butler, 140 lbs of Brooklyn, NY won by scores of 59-55 twice and 58-56 and is now 4-1. Whitley, 144 lbs is now 6-3-1.

Edwin Cortes made a successful pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Jerrod Miner in a bantamweight fight.

Cortes, 114.2 lbs of Millville, NJ won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is 1-0. Miner, 117 lbs of Philadelphia is 2-13-2.

Felix Parrilla remained undefeated with a 4th round stoppage over Ryan Venable in the final round of their super featherweight bout.

In round one, Parrilla floored Venable with a hard left hook. In round three, Parrilla was deducted a point for low blows. Later in the round, Parrilla decked Venable with a perfect overhand right. In round four, Parrilla dropped Venable with a body shot. Parrilla then landed two chopping right hands that put Venable down again. The fight stopped after a barrage of punches in the corner at 2:38.

Parrilla, 132.8 lbs of New Haven, CT is 3-0 with three knockouts. Venable, 141 lbs of Roanoke, VA is 2-9.

Jose Nieves won a four-round unanimous decision over Josh Aarons in a super bantamweight bout.

Nieves scored a knockdown in round four, and won by scores of 40-35 on all cards.

Nieves, 124 lbs of Woodbridge, NJ is 2-0. Aarons, 124.8 lbs of Williamsport, PA is 0-2.