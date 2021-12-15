‘Challenge accepted’ – Heavyweight legend Klitschko back in the gym

December 15th, 2021

Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko again gave out cryptic clues about a potential return to action shortly.

It’s been two years since Klitschko got offered a huge deal with DAZN that he ultimately turned down. It reportedly included fights with Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua. The latter being a high-profile rematch of their 2017 epic.

Klitschko hasn’t fought since then. But the Ukrainian master continually visits the gym regularly to keep in shape.

But is this time different?

Klitschko stating ‘challenge accepted’ in his recent video when taking to a training session has gums flapping over a possible comeback at 45.

‘Dr. Steelhammer’ also said: “This time: Keep On Punching – literally,” leading to some fans believing he will embark on a second career.

On one of his sparring session photos, he added: ‘Challenge accepted.’

It’s not the first time Klitschko has expressed similar thoughts on a possible comeback.

Back in 2018, Klitschko revealed he would only fight again if he had the opportunity to beat George Foreman’s long-standing record as the oldest heavyweight champion of all time.

Foreman achieved this in November 1994 when knocking out Michael Moorer in a complete shock at the world-famous MGM Grand Garden Arena.

HEAVYWEIGHT RECORD

That Las Vegas strip wipeout still stands today and hasn’t come close to being overtaken. In addition, Klitschko’s brother Vitali is second on the list at 42 years old.

Wladimir himself is third. But Klitschko could surpass Foreman if he gets back in the ring and can secure a world title shot at any stage.

At 45 years and nine months old, Klitschko is already four months older than Foreman was when he claimed the benchmark.

But there is a flipside, Klitschko is a gym rat and will always try to stay in shape. This scenario doesn’t always mean he’s training to fight.

“I train regularly. Almost every day, “Klitschko told Fox Sports’ Fair Game before the DAZN offer came onto the table. “I need it like the air to breathe. I enjoy doing sports.

“(As of now) I still have it, but I do not know how long I can keep this form. It must be something extraordinary. Incredible.

“But if I can become a 45-year-old, a 46-year-old, and if I’ve still got it. If I still had the sparks in my stomach, I would think that I could break the record and become the oldest heavyweight champion at this extraordinary moment.

“I mean, obviously now there is only one guy, George Foreman. But by then, I’ll think about it,” he added.

Watch this space.

