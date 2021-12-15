Francisco Armenta primed for December 17 return to action

December 15th, 2021

Carlos Baeza

Undefeated lightweight, Francisco Armenta (12-0, 4 KOs), of Orange, California, by way of Sinaloa, Mexico, is looking to make a statement in the lightweight division this Friday, December 17th, as he takes on fellow undefeated prospect, Ruben “Ace” Torres (16-0, 13 KOs).

Torres vs. Armenta, an 8-round bout, will serve as the co-main event to Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (17-1, 10 KOs) vs. Jose “Hollywood” Estrella (23-17-1, 16 KOs), who will be fighting in the 10-round main event. The event titled, Path to Glory, will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario, California, promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions.

Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets priced at $50, $75, & $100, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Armenta had to say about his upcoming fight with Torres, training camp and more.

On his upcoming fight with Ruben Torres.

“This is a huge opportunity for me. Ruben Torres has a lot of talent but so do I and I’m going to show everyone that I’m the fighter to be looking at. I believe I have the style to be victorious against Torres and the world will see my talent this Friday. I’m going to make this fight a war.”

On what a win will do for his career.

“Winning this fight puts me where Ruben Torres is now. Torres is being mentioned amongst the best emerging prospects in the country and defeating him would put me on the level. Basically, this fight is everything I have worked for, and I don’t want all my hard work to go to waste. The time is now for me to take my career to new heights.”

On his recent training camp.

“Camp has been very intense and focused. I am coming to bring it, and I know what he has to offer, but he will have to contend with me being in-shape for all eight-rounds. I am taking this fight very seriously as I’ve been out of the ring for almost two years. I have invested into this camp with a lot of dedication and hard work. All the sparring and road work is finally done and I’m ready for battle.”

On Fighting in Southern California on a Thompson Boxing Promotions card.

“I am glad to have made my U.S. debut with Thompson Boxing Promotions, they have treated me well and I am very excited to let the world see my skills. I’ve fought all my other fights in Mexico so its going to be fun to return to the States to fight Torres. Thompson Boxing Promotions is giving me a platform to display my talents and I am very excited.”