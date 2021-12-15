Floyd Mayweather CEO makes bold claim on Gervonta Davis live gates

December 15th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe made a bold statement regarding the live gates take-home pay made by lightweight superstar Gervonta Davis.

Ellerbe, outlining the ability of Davis to earn considerable dollars in the ring, mentioned ‘Tank’ out-earning some of the biggest promoters in the sport.

On Tuesday evening, Ellerbe gave the fans something to discuss when revealing just what kind of number Davis can generate.

“To put it in perspective, minus the two PBC fighters that fought TR [Top Rank] fighters, you can add ALL TR live gates for 2021 and they won’t equal both Tank’s live gates for 2021.

“Minus Canelo, you can take ALL Matchroom USA and GB live gates and combine them, and they won’t equal Tank’s,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CEO

Mayweather Promotions head and right-hand man to Floyd Mayweather for years, Ellerbe engaged in several spats with those who disagreed with the critical fact that Davis is a huge seller.

But Ellerbe stopped short of revealing the Pay Per View numbers when defending Davis’ recent opponent Isaac Cruz.

“Only on Twitter, honestly. It’s hilarious. The funny part is most of these clowns [Davis detractors] don’t pay for fights anyway.

“They are mad because Tank is that dude, and real fans love him and support him. 80% of Tank fans don’t even be on this [Twitter] app.”

Responding to a glowing reference on Davis, though, Ellerbe said: “Preciate the support, he packing arenas in every city he fights in, and it’s making them haters sick to their stomach, and we love it.”

He concluded on Cruz.

“Top ten in every organization, he was right behind [George] Kambosas in the IBF at number two.

“They trashed George, calling him a bum, etc., then he beats Teo. Cruz fights Tank and gives Tank a good fight. Cruz is a bum Tank needs to fight somebody, lol.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

Most fans are entirely behind Davis as one of the top 135-pounders out there. But they yearn for potential clashes with those now known as the top five in the division.

Kambosos, Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, Devin Haney, and Ryan Garcia are those who Davis should be looking at next.

However, Rolly Romero was supposed to be in the ring with Davis until pulling out due to personal issues. Therefore, Romero could still be next before any of that quintet.

For now, Davis can enjoy a well-earned rest before coming back to the sport in the New Year and building on the solid foundations set down.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.