Adrien Broner eyes big payday after ‘blowing a lot’ and turning down $40m

December 15th, 2021

Former world champion Adrien Broner wants to work with DAZN or Showtime for his return fight as ‘The Problem’ eyes another big payday.

He returned to the game triumphantly with a fanfare of social media activity. And an extortion plot over explicit photos to boot, Broner is set to get back in the game.

Despite turning down $40 million from RocNation when labeling the deal “chump change.” Then rebuffing a $6 million million-plus deal with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn when branding it ‘a slave deal’, his career has never been straightforward.

But what Broner is sure of is that he can generate the cold hard buck, just by name alone.

He pointed out: “If you people knew the money HBO and Showtime paid me altogether, y’all would faint!

“Now did I blow a lot of it, “of course.” But for y’all to still be talking bout that weak $40 million I turned down is a slap in the face to [Showtime boss] StephenEspinoza and [PBC head] Al Haymon,” Broner laughed.

Hearn is already back sniffing around Broner for a match-up with welterweight Conor Benn. However, it may be unlikely that the American would accept the fight unless certain conditions were met. One stipulation could be that the fight gets staged in the United States.

Benn has almost exclusively in the UK apart from one win over Brando Sanudo on US soil in 2017. The Londoner is currently being urged to expand his horizons after a predicted knockout victory over Chris Algieri last weekend in Liverpool.

ADRIEN BRONER PRIME

Broner is seen as a legend past his prime that Benn could capitalize on at the right time. His form over the past few years leaves a lot to be desired.

The Cincinnati man gained his first win in four years last January before going off the rails over the summer. It all ended with a stint in hospital for Broner.

But now he says he’s got his life back in order and wants to secure his future. Hearn seems to be the frontrunner and the most interested in giving Broner what he wants to get Benn over in the USA.

It remains a mystery as to whether he can pull it off.

