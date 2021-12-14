‘It’s not up to Tyson Fury if he’s on the BBC SPOTY list or not’

December 14th, 2021

A BBC host told Tyson Fury in no uncertain terms that he has no say in whether he gets nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Fury had threatened legal action if the British Broadcasting Corporation included him on the six-strong shortlist, as they did in 2020.

Outlining his decision, Fury told Gareth A. Davies of The Telegraph how he felt about the potential nomination.

“They will hear from my solicitors if they do put me on the list. Give it to someone who needs it. I don’t.

“We know who the sports personality of the year is anyway – it’s me. I am the sports personality.

“Who does what I do, goes through a war in Las Vegas, entertains the fans. Then sings to the audience?”

But days later, when the final nominees got announced, Fury was on the list. The fans could vote for him.

TYSON FURY WARNING

Firing a warning to Fury over his threat, BBC Breakfast host Gabby Logan said they wouldn’t back down as it’s a BBC choice, not one for the WBC Champion to make.

“I think he’s threatened to sue us if he’s on the list. But unfortunately, it’s not really up to him whether he is on the list or not,” said Logan.

“It’s up to him whether he turns up on the night, and it’s up to you whether you want to vote for him.

“Some call it the best heavyweight fight of all time, so for that reason, he deserves his place on the list whether he likes it or not.”

Named alongside darlings of British sport, Fury is not said to be in with a great chance of winning anyway.

Tom Daley, Adam Peaty, Emma Raducanu, Raheem Sterling, and Dame Sarah Storey are all vying for the 2021 honor.

Raducanu, a teenage tennis prodigy who shocked the world this year, is the hot favorite to take home the trophy.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.