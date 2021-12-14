Ruben “Ace” Torres bids for 17-0 this Friday night in California

December 14th, 2021

Lightweight prospect, Ruben “Ace” Torres (16-0, 13 KOs), is set to fight fellow undefeated foe, Francisco Armenta (12-0, 4 KOs), of Orange, California, by way of Sinaloa, Mexico, in an eight-round co-main event this Friday, December 17th.

The event titled, Path to Glory, will be taking place at DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario, California, promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions.

In the 10-round main event, Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (17-1, 10 KOs), will battle Jose “Hollywood” Estrella (23-17-1, 16 KOs). Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets are priced at $50, $75, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Torres had to say about his matchup with Armenta, training camp, and more.

On his upcoming fight with Francisco Armenta.

“I am very excited about this fight as this is my second undefeated fighter I have faced, previously I fought George Acosta, who is a good fighter, and he brought the best out of me. For me, the bigger the challenge the bigger the performance, I have been working hard with my coach Danny Zamora, and now more than ever, I am ready to perform come fight night. This will be a battle of two undefeated warriors and I plan to come out on top.”

On what a win will do for his career.

“A win puts me in the mix to compete for a world title in one of the most exciting weight classes in all of boxing as we will have a chance to compete against the very best fighters in the world, and on the biggest stages. I am ready for all challenges coming my way.”

On his recent training camp.

“This camp has been good, I feel great ending the year on a strong note and with the thoughts of being able to hopefully get back into the ring, in early 2022. Every camp seems to get better as I evolve as a fighter. I’m constantly learning new things about myself and my abilities. My goal is to constantly improve and bring fans exciting fights.”

On fighting in So-Cal on another Thompson Boxing Promotions card.

“Thompson Boxing Promotions has always taken great care of me and being that I am based out of the L.A. area, it is great that they focus on the L.A. market since that is where all my friends and family live. This will be like a holiday celebration a week before more people celebrate the holidays. I’m grateful that they have kept me busy during the pandemic. I’m going to give back by performing at my highest level.”