Mikaël Zewski vs Serhii Bohachuck set for March 25 in Mauricie

December 14th, 2021

Canadian super welterweight Mikaël Zewski (35-2, 23 KOs) wanted a major challenge for his first professional boxing fight in his region of Mauricie and his wish will be granted.

For the first appearance in his 11-year career, at a boxing event in his hometown, the Trois-Rivières boxer will face WBC # 9 contender and powerful slugger Serhii Bohachuck (20-1, 20 KOs), of Vinitza, Ukraine, in the 10-round main event.

Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières will host its very first professional boxing event on Friday, March 25, starting at 7 p.m. This event is presented by Mise-O-Jeu, and a Groupe Yvon Michel co-promotion with Probellum in collaboration with Deacon Sports and Entertainment Ltd.

Also featured will be the popular welterweight Sébastien Bouchard (19-2, 8 KOs) from Baie-Saint-Paul, charismatic welterweight Marie-Pier Houle (4-0-1, 2 KOs) from Cap-de-la-Madeleine, skillful heavyweight Alexis Barrière (4-0, 3 KOs), of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, and several other boxers in important fights for the advancement of their careers.

For Mikaël, it is a dream come true: “I have been a professional since 2010 and since my very beginnings, I have wanted to box in front of my own people, my family and my friends. I know the challenge is important and that my opponent is dangerous, but I will be inspired and motivated like never before!” declared the sympathetic athlete.

“We are proud to present this international boxing gala in Trois-Rivières, which has become a reality thanks to the invaluable collaboration of Mark Weightman, president and CEO of the Trois-Rivières Lions. There is no doubt for us that Mikaël Zewski belongs among the world elite of his division, and he will have the opportunity to demonstrate it to everyone on March 25,” said Yvon Michel, President of GYM.

According to Mark Weightman, “The Videotron Coliseum is an exceptional venue for presenting boxing events, and we look forward to demonstrating it at this historic event.”

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, December 18, starting at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.ca. Prestigious seat reservations can also be made by calling (819) 519-1634. Tickets are available starting at $ 25.