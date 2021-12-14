Maria “La Imparable” Santizo discusses Seniesa Estrada test

December 14th, 2021

Team Santizo

Undefeated Guatemalan star and WBA #1 ranked minimumweight contender, Maria “La Imparable” Santizo (9-0, 5 KOs), is looking to dethrone Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs) for her WBA Title in the co-feature attraction this Saturday December 18th, on the Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez card.

The 10-round bout, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN and takes place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

Here is what Santizo had to say about recent training camp, her matchup with Estrada, and more.

On her recent training camp:

“I’m wrapping up the final days of training camp here in Las Vegas and I couldn’t ask for a better situation then what I’m experiencing right now. The sparring has been spectacular and the high elevation workouts have been fabulous. I feel strong and I’m going to be at my very best on Saturday.”

On her matchup with Estrada:

“To be honest with you, Estrada has never been in the ring with a fighter of my caliber. My record doesn’t show any high-level opponents but believe me, I’m a warrior with a lot of skills and determination. This will be the fight that the world will see what kind of athlete I am. Estrada is a great champion, but she’s in trouble, because I’m coming to dethrone her.

On fighting for her first world title:

“I’ve worked my whole life for this opportunity and I’m grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way. Coming from Guatemala, I take great pride representing my country men and women, and on Saturday night the first ever women’s world champion boxer will be crowned.

On fighting in 3-minutes rounds:

“Fighting in 3-minute rounds is crucial to the sport of women’s boxing. We deserve to fight at the same standards of the men, just like professional MMA. All women’s fights should be 3-minute rounds, especially if both fighters agree to it, as both Seniesa and myself have done for this fight. The fans want to see knockouts and I know fighting 3-minute rounds will accomplish that.”

On what a win will do for her career:

“A victory against Estrada will solidify me as one of the best female fighters in the world. In addition, a victory will bring a lot of attention to my country and hope to those struggling to make it in the sport of boxing. I want to inspire all my people and win this world title for them.