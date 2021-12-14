Yordenis Ugas buys first ever house thanks to Manny Pacquiao victory

December 14th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Cuban champion boxer and WBA welterweight ruler Yordenis Ugas bought his first house thanks to a victory over legend Manny Pacquiao last August.

Announcing the news earlier in the week, Ugas said his Las Vegas residence was a dream come true.

Ugas managed to defeat Pacquiao via a decision in the same city, cementing his place among the elite of the 147-pound division.

Speaking to his fans, Ugas said: “I didn’t want to talk about this. I get emotional, but it’s good to share it.

“I hope it motivates you not to give up and fight for your dreams. Five years ago, I came to Vegas, I didn’t have a car, and I had to share Uber with other people to go to my training. Today I have my house.

“My full paid house. Thank God forever for this great blessing and for every opportunity.”

On his plans to fight Errol Spence in a unification, Ugas added: “Last year, I signed a contract against Spence to fight for three belts.

“Pacquiao came back, and they explained to me, and I understood. Pacquiao-Spence fight was bigger than Spence-Ugas for PBC.

“I caught another fight and did not hear the taunts from some fans and moved on. I’m a true PBC fighter.”

Last year I signed a contract against Spence to fight 3belt.Pacquiao came back and they explained to me and I understood.Pacquiao-Spence fight was bigger than Spence-Ugas for PBC.I caught another fight and did not hear the taunts from some fans and moved on.I’m a true PBC fighter — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) December 12, 2021

MANNY PACQUIAO OR SPENCE

Beating Pacquiao should have resulted in Ugas facing Spence next. However, the WBA overruled Ugas even as a contract got signed.

Ugas must now fight Eimantas Stanionis before Radzhab Butaev as part of the WBA plan to reduce titles.

Only then can Ugas eventually battle Spence for the IBF, WBC, and WBA straps.

“The winners of both fights will face each other before March to determine the sole WBA welterweight champion,” said the WBA before Butaev beat Jamal James in the first semi-final.

“The resolution contemplates possible injuries or situations that may occur along the way, which could alter the deadlines which the WBA will resolve according to the regulations.

“The world’s oldest body continues working on its title reduction plan at the request of the fans and the press.

“The WBA believes it is going in the right direction and is making every effort to fulfill the plan.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.