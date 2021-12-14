Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall pre-sale ticket information confirmed

December 14th, 2021

BOXXER and Top Rank have announced ticket on-sale details for the highly charged Scotland-England showdown between Undisputed Junior Welterweight Champion Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor and WBO No. 1 contender Jack “El Gato” Catterall on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. GMT, followed by the public on-sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. GMT.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com or Boxxer.com/tickets.

Undefeated Edinburgh star Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) defeated the previously unbeaten Jose Ramirez in May to unify the WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF World titles, becoming the first British boxer in the four-belt era to achieve the remarkable feat.

He now makes the historic first defense of all four belts against the dangerous and undefeated Chorley contender Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs), a former British and WBO Intercontinental Champion who is intent on dethroning Taylor and ending his reign.

Full undercard details will be announced shortly.