Canelo Alvarez on course to exceed Floyd Mayweather career statistics

December 14th, 2021

Tom Casino

At the age of 31, Canelo Alvarez has the time and credentials to outweigh the career statistics of former opponent Floyd Mayweather.

Looking at how the pair fared during their respective tenures, Canelo has plenty of time to catch and surpass Mayweather, who defeated him in 2013.

Regarding undisputed championships, Canelo already leads Mayweather in that department. In just eleven months, the Mexican superstar cleaned out at super-middleweight to take all the title belts in 2021.

In addition, he also overhauls Mayweather in unified championships in separate weight classes.

Canelo has three at 154, 160, and 168. In comparison, Mayweather did it at welterweight and super-welterweight.

Lineal crowns won sees Canelo and Mayweather locked on three apiece.

Now, here’s where Canelo is playing catch-up but also where he has time on his side to beat Mayweather’s records.

Canelo is already contemplating a move up to cruiserweight, a four-weight world champion. A title triumph up there would see the pound for pound king equal Mayweather on five. Canelo could do this as soon as 2022 if he defeats Junior Makabu on May 7th in Las Vegas.

Canelo’s title belts won put him just one behind on thirteen to Floyd’s fourteen. At the same time, Canelo has beaten 16 world champions to Mayweather’s 22.

After that, six is a reachable target for Canelo, considering his desire to face the best or reigning world titleholders continually.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather recently failed to recognize Canelo as the number one star in the sport. He named Terence Crawford the best as he poured scorn on Canelo’s cruiserweight attempt.

“My personal opinion is that he’s ducking Benavidez. You know, it’s just my personal opinion, and I’m allowed to speak my mind. That’s just what it is,” Mayweather told reporters at the Gervonta Davis event.

“He’s going up to cruiserweight and [Makabu]. Ge used to be at the Mayweather Boxing Gym. The guys were really getting the best of him in the Mayweather Boxing Gym.

“So, if he’s going up to cruiserweight, if that’s the case, Benavidez is going to go up. He’d beat that same guy. He could beat that same guy at 168.

“I mean, he’s able to like me, you know, when I was in a position, I can pick and choose who I want to. I earned that right.

“But do I like this fight [Canelo vs. Makabu]? Absolutely not. We want to see Benavidez. Let’s make it happen.”

Furthermore, it could be a tough pill to swallow if Canelo far supersedes what Floyd Mayweather achieved in the sport. But with a 50-0 perfect record in the ring and that victory over Canelo in the bag, it would be hard to argue about who was the most talented fighter from the pair.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.