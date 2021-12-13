Tyson Fury threatens to sue BBC over award he has zero chance to win

December 13th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury threatened TV establishment BBC with legal action over a SPOTY award he will never win.

Despite being nominated over the past few years, the boxer has no chance of taking home the Sports Personality of the Year prize, which could be a massive factor in why he keeps ruling himself out of the running.

Fury even went as far as bringing lawyers into the equation, even though Emma Raducanu is a considerable favorite to claim the top trophy.

SPOTY

‘The Gypsy King’ seems to think he’s in with a good shout. However, it’s improbable the BBC would ever allow him to be named their flagship sportsperson of the year.

Too much controversy and past slanging have gone on for that ever to take place.

Discussing his potential victory, Fury told The Telegraph he’d reject the honor. He said: “It means nothing to me, and I don’t need it or want it.

“In fact, they will hear from my solicitors if they do put me on the list. Give it to someone who needs it. I don’t.”

“We know who the sports personality of the year is anyway – it’s me. I am a sports personality. Who does what I do, goes through a war in Las Vegas, entertains the fans, and then sings to the audience?”

DARLINGS

Named alongside darlings of British sport that stand a far greater chance of winning than him, Fury will probably come fifth or even sixth from the options open to voting.

Tom Daley, an Olympic diver who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Adam Peaty, the UK’s answer to Micheal Phelps. Then comes Emma Raducanu, the tennis player who took the world by storm in her teenage years, and Raheem Sterling, a footballer – who alongside Marcus Rashford – has advocated for the little people.

Finally, Dame Sarah Storey is a British Paralympic athlete and a multiple gold medalist in the Paralympic Games.

It’s an impressive list.

Against that lot, boxing’s most significant karaoke singer has zero opportunity to triumph. Therefore, Fury needn’t worry about phoning his legal team.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

