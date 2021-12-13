Double denial issued after ‘inaccurate’ Gervonta Davis PPV sales report

December 13th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Showtime and Leonard Ellerbe issued denials as a claim published on social media purporting to the recent Gervonta Davis Pay Per View sales.

A fan stated ’a reputable source’ had told him Davis sold under 100,000 PPVs for the battle with Isaac Cruz on December 5th.

According to Showtime Head of Boxing Stephen Espinoza, the collision won by Davis on points after a tough fight did far more than that.

“Lol. It did almost that much in digital PPV buys alone. The source may be reputable, but certainly not well-informed nor accurate,” said Espinoza.

Asked why Showtime doesn’t make the sales public knowledge, he added: “The same reason other networks don’t share all their business info, streamers almost never share their viewership numbers, and promoters rarely share full fighter pay.

“Not all business results are meant for public disclosure, particularly when it relates to an individual’s pay.”

Floyd Mayweather CEO Ellerbe was a lot less diplomatic in his denial. He said: “Bulls—, y’all just make s— up!”

Davis reportedly sold 225,000 Pay Per Views for his clash with Leo Santa Cruz in 2020. Anything near that number again would be good business for all concerned.

Especially when initial opponent Rolly Romero pulled out of the fight and Cruz got drafted in as a late replacement.

GERVONTA DAVIS TICKETS

‘Tank’ sold a staggering 15,580 tickets for the fight with Cruz, cementing Davis’ place as one of the biggest draws in boxing today.

Those Pay Per View figures will rise as the opponents get more demanding. Also, when the impressive Davis record keeps climbing into the undefeated 30-0’s.

Fights against any of the top guys at 135 would be memorable for Davis in 2022. Also, putting together the Romero event again would make sense.

Excitement surrounded that in-house fight before Romero got forced to withdraw to deal with a personal issue.

It’s hoped Romero will be back in action early next year.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.