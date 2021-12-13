Amir Khan vs Kell Brook tickets sold out in record-breaking time

After tickets sold out in record-breaking time, ex-world champions Amir Khan and Kell Brook will meet in front of a sell-out crowd in Manchester.

Two months out from the night, both boxers will enter the ring to settle one of the bitterest rivalries in British sport.

The February 19 clash between ‘King’ Khan (34-5, 21 KO’s) and ‘Special K’ Brook (39-3, 27 KO’s) has already written itself into the record books.

Tickets for the event have sold out in just ten minutes. This scenario makes Khan vs. Brook at the Manchester AO Arena one of the fastest-selling events not only in British boxing history but in British sporting history as a whole.

A clue to the unprecedented level of demand came when fans signed up for last week’s presale at a ratio of six fans for every ticket available.

When Friday’s presale opened, it sold out in just four minutes.

Demand echoed the speed of the presale sell-out on Monday. A final batch of tickets went on sale to the general public, with the event officially being declared a sell-out just six minutes after the public sale began.

Following the lightning-fast sell-out and value of the ticket inventory sold, BOXXER – which took over as the Sky Sports Boxing promoter just three months ago – now lays claim to records for the biggest box office take for an indoor UK sport. Also, the fastest sell-out for a UK boxing event.

“We knew we could sell the arena out a few times over. But the demand for tickets has been mind-blowing.

“The arena told us they hadn’t seen anything like this in years. The level of national interest in this fight is just off the scale. It’s the most significant British battle in decades.

“We’re looking forward to an electric night on February 19. It will be an iconic and legacy-defining fight in front of a sold-out arena and televised live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office,” said Ben Shalom BOXXER’s founder and CEO.

AMIR KHAN vs. KELL BROOK RIVALRY

The rivalry between Amir Khan and Kell Brook dates back to their teenage years. A 17-year-old Khan won an Olympic silver medal after being selected ahead of Brook for the Team GB squad, which went to the 2004 Olympic Games.

Khan’s professional accomplishments include tenure as the unified light-welterweight world champion and Commonwealth lightweight champion.

Brook is the former British welterweight champion and former IBF world welterweight champion.

Tensions between the two have remained high ever since their amateur days.

British boxing fans have long had a showdown under professional rules on their wishlist.

As the two top welterweights in the UK, February’s encounter will settle their rivalry and determine which of them is the best welterweight in the country.

