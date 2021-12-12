Heavyweight linked to Deontay Wilder comeback ‘ready to face the best’

December 12th, 2021

Heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez says he’s ready for the best after getting linked to facing Deontay Wilder in his comeback fight.

The talented Cuban, who is 19-0 with thirteen knockouts, faces Carlos Negron on January 1, with Wilder potentially in his future.

DEONTAY WILDER

At 29, time is of the essence for Sanchez as Wilder contemplates returning with Sanchez on a shortlist of possible PBC opponents.

However, discussing his next outing, Sanchez is eyeing a standout performance on Pay Per View.

“We’re so happy to be fighting in South Florida on January 1. We have great preparations with team Canelo right now,” said Sanchez on his time preparing with Eddy Reynoso. “It could not be going any better. I want to show the Cuban fans in Florida that I will be ready for the world title next year.

“My fight in October was easier than I had expected. I left unscathed. So when I got asked about fighting on January 1, I did not hesitate.

“I fought well in my last fight, and I wanted to carry that momentum over to 2022.

“This is a very important fight for me. I want to keep climbing in the rankings, but I also want to stay active and continue to prove my worth.

“This is a great stage for me to do that.”

NEGRON

On his opponent, Sanchez added: “Carlos has been on my radar, and I had a feeling I would be fighting him at some point.

“I’ve studied him closely in the past. I feel like I’m the better boxer and that he will be another stop on my way to fighting for the title next year.

“The most important thing I learned from the Efe Ajagba fight was to not listen to the outside noise. All I heard about was how he was a guy who knocked everyone out.

“But I realized that in boxing, it’s not just about how hard you punch, but it’s about your technique. During the fight, I realized that I was able to steamroll him.

“I’m ready to face the best. Everything I have learned from Eddy Reynoso has made me stronger and brought me to this point. I’m ready for anyone standing in my way. I’ll take on any challenge at any time.”

Furthermore, Sanchez appears on the Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin bill, and a win puts him closer to a heavyweight title shot.

