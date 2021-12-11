Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury exchange words on FaceTime in New York

December 11th, 2021

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk was minding his own business in New York when a certain Mr. Tyson Fury informed he was ‘coming’ for him.

Usyk is in ‘The Big Apple’ to take in a boxing awards show before watching great friend Vasyl Lomachenko at Madison Square Garden.

Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward was also present as Usyk took some downtime backstage.

While there, Steward took a FaceTime call from WBC ruler Fury, who was on top form, as always.

‘The Gypsy King’ stated to ‘Alexander the Great’ he would see him soon as both pursue the ultimate undisputed heavyweight glory.

Anthony Joshua stands in the way of the pair colliding in 2022 with talk of a step-aside fee on the table, possibly wide of the mark.

WBN understands that it’s improbable that AJ would ever back away from a title challenge against Usyk to allow his biggest UK rival the chance.

"TELL ALEXANDER I'M COMING!" The Gypsy King @Tyson_Fury had a message for @Usykaa on FaceTime today 👀 pic.twitter.com/MC793peTZt — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 11, 2021

Fury has his own mandatory to deal with now anyway after the World Boxing Council confirmed an order to face Dillian Whyte.

TYSON FURY RULING

Previously, the WBC had said: “It was reported that in August of 2021, the WBC Board of Governors had ruled that the winner of the October 9, 2021, fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder would have 30 days from that date to secure a contract to unify the heavyweight division against WBO-IBF-WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown an undisputed champion in the division.

“If they secured no unification bout within that time, the WBC would then (1) name WBC Interim World Champion Dillian Whyte as the division’s mandatory challenger; and (2) order the start of the free negotiations period for Champion’s Fury mandatory defense of his title against Whyte.

“Dillian Whyte filed a grievance under the WBC Rules & Regulations against the WBC, which is now in arbitration before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“In light of the pending arbitration, the WBC is not making any pronouncement at this time and will provide information once appropriate.”

It seems that Whyte and WBC came to some amicable ending to the grievance as Whyte has since gotten confirmed as their following heavyweight title stipulation.

As for Fury vs. Usyk, don’t expect that to happen until later this year or 2023.

