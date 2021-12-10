Oscar Bonilla fights in memory of his brother

Former New England super lightweight title challenger Oscar Bonilla returns to the ring after a 2 1/2 -year absence on the December 18th “New England Future VIII” event, presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE), at Webster Town Hall, marking the first Webster (MA) professional boxing event in 27 years.

Bonilla (6-3-2, 1 KO), who is matched against Seth Basler (0-17) in a 4-round bout, will be fighting in memory of his younger brother, highly decorated Kevan Bonilla, who was tragically murdered at the tender age of 20 this past July in New Haven.

“Kevan was a very good amateur fighter who won a lot of tournaments,” Oscar said. “He was a helluva fighter! He was born into boxing. I started boxing when I was nine and he was born when I was 11. My mom was pregnant with him when she watched me fight. He was brought up in this atmosphere.

“He was a tough kid. Nobody knows what happened (other than he was shot), not even the police. I know he wasn’t in a gang. I think he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Life continues, nothing can bring him back, but I’ll make sure he’s never forgotten. I’ve prepared myself for my first fight since this happened. It’s no more me, it’s us. He’s always in my mind, but I’ve prepared mentally for this fight. I won’t let it stop me.”

Puerto Rico-native Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (6-1-1, 3 KOs), fighting out of Southbridge (MA), and Bridgeport junior welterweight Carlos Marrero, III (2-6-2), will do it again after fighting to an entertaining 6-round split draw this past August 14th in Worcester (MA) in arguably the 2021 N.E. Fight of the Year.

Pagan and Marrero will be fighting once again for the vacant New England Super Lightweight Championship in the Dec.18th 6-round main event.

Danbury (CT) super lightweight Omar “The Beast” Bordoy (11-1, 3 KOs) meets Argentinian opponent Gonzalo Carlos Dellera (9-15, 7 KOs in the 6-round co-featured event.

Undefeated Boca Raton (FL) super welterweight prospect Josniel “TG” Castro (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on Lenwood “Mr. Composure” Dozier (10-28-3, 5 KOs) in a 6-rounder.

Worcester super middleweight Bobby “BH3” Harris, III (3-0-1), a two-time national amateur champion and World Games Silver medalist, faces David Rohn (0-10-1) in a 4-round super middleweight bout.

Three-time New England Golden Gloves champion Derek “Hightower” Edmonds (3-0, 2 KOs), of Worcester, throws-down with Brazilian cruiserweight Wewerton Silveira Silva (0-1).

Worcester middleweight of Lawrence, in a 4-rounder.

Also fighting on the under undercard in 4-round matches are New Haven (CT) super lightweight Anuel Rosa (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Stacy Anderson (0-8), and Worcester middleweight Eslih Owusu (6-0, 4 KOs), a native of Ghana, vs. Anthony Everett (1-9, 0 KOs).

Card is subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $75.00 (reserved seating) and $45.00 (general admission) and available for purchase or by contacting Jose Rivera (elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera (anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.