Gentleman’s Sport: Nonito Donaire extraordinarily translates for opponent

December 10th, 2021

Esther Lin

Nonito Donaire displayed another reason why ‘The Filipino Flash’ continually gets named one of the most professional fighters around.

The WBC Bantamweight champion and future Hall of Famer graciously translated for unbeaten Interim WBC Bantamweight Champion and fellow Filipino countryman Reymart Gaballo as his countryman attempted to speak to the press.

Soon afterward, the pair went face to face at the final press conference before meeting in the main event live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, December 11.

A clip of the fantastic showing by gentleman Donaire has since gone viral on social media.

“For me, after the Naoya Inoue fight, I saw that I still had a purpose in this sport. In my last fight, I came in strong against Nordine Oubaali because I have that purpose. That purpose is to become the undisputed champion of the world,” said Donaire.

“I’m proud that there is another Filipino fighting at this level. I’m happy to be sharing the ring with Reymart. I know he’s very hungry and that he has a big dream, just like everyone in the Philippines. I know that he’s going to be at his best, so I made sure that I’m prepared and at my best as well.

“I’ve faced a lot of top guys with great power as Gaballo has. My experience allows me to have no fear of the power. We’re just focused on our strategy and how I can take advantage of his style.

“We’re 100% ready. We build up our mental fortitude to always push forward and be ready. We’re only as strong as our minds can be. My mental strength is through the moon.

“I’m here enjoying this moment, and every moment I have left in my career. I feel like I can do this for another ten years in the gym. I just take it one fight at a time, and I’m grateful for every moment of it.

“This is a gentleman’s sport. It gives credibility to a fighter if he can speak with sportsmanship. It’s not about talking down to other people. I believe the greater man can look into his opponent’s eyes, shake hands with him and then go for the kill when they’re in the ring.

“I love the sport of boxing. It’s given me everything that I have, and I will represent the sport with honor and integrity.

“I’m going to leave it up to my team as to what we do next. Having said that, I’m going to go after all of the other bantamweight champions.

“Reymart is a really good fighter, but I’m very confident. I have bigger fish to go after following this fight. We’re both going to do our best, but victory is the only thing I’m here for.”

With the help of translater Nonito Donaire, Gaballo said: “It’s an honor to fight my idol in the ring. I’m so excited to compete on Saturday night for the world championship.

“When I look at my last fight, I see that I have to improve my head movement and throw more punches. I believe that I’ve made the improvements that I needed during training camp.

“Every time we train in the gym, everyone is throwing me the same punches that Nonito throws. We know that he’s not only going to throw that left hook, so we made sure I’ll be ready for everything.

“Age is just a number. I know that Donaire’s movement is still there, just like it’s always been. We’re not going to rely on my youth as the only thing I need in this fight.

“I’m very happy, and it gives me great pleasure to have this chance to become world champion. I’ve been working my whole life to accomplish this goal.

This is simply awesome. Nonito Donaire helps his rival, Reymar Gaballo, to translate in order to give his statement to the press 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/r2GnrpW39F — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) December 9, 2021

“I’m going to do everything that we’ve worked on and prepared for in training so that I put on a great performance. I’m coming with everything I have to win this fight.

“I don’t like to talk too much, but I can say that I’m going to do my best in the ring on Saturday night.

“This is going to be a very good fight, and I’m going to do everything that I can to make sure that my hand is raised after the final bell rings.”

NONITO DONAIRE vs. REYMART GABALLO

Nonito Donaire and Reymart Gaballo collide in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

The telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT and features unbeaten welterweight contenders Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and Cody Crowley squaring off in the 10-round co-main event, plus rising super lightweight Brandun Lee battling contender Juan Heraldez in a 10-round bout. The telecast kicks off with a replay of last Saturday’s Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz SHOWTIME PPV® main event.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can get purchased at AXS.com.