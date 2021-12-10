Nguyen Van Hai and Philippines champ Jino Rodrigo set to fight in March 2022

December 10th, 2021

Vietnam legend Nguyen Van Hai has been challenged to fight Philippines champ Jino Rodrigo in March 2022.

It is understood that he will appear at a pro event in Manila, which will be headlined by a former opponent, the unbeaten Charly Suarez.

Hai has long been regarded as Vietnam’s most experienced all around fighter. As an amateur boxer, he has won national competitions and has medalled at the Asian games in various weight classes. Despite limited opportunities to fight as a professional, Nguyen Van Hai is unbeaten in two outings.

He was signed by VSP Boxing Promotions in 2020, but is yet to compete because of COVID travel restrictions. This will be his first major fight for VSP, who managed to stage 5 events this year in the Philippines in partnership with the Elorde Group.

Nguyen Van Hai competes in the lightweight 61kg class, but he will rise to 64kg for the Philippines bout, in order to secure the fight with the much bigger Rodrigo.

Pinoy Jino Rodrigo has been in outstanding form this year, and most recently defeated Roberto Gonzales, a winner of 28 fights. He has remained busy since, as he has a big task ahead later this month, taking on interim world title holder Jhack Tepora, who boasts the formidable record of 23 wins from 24 fights! Word is that the promising Rodrigo has looked excellent in sparring, and has done some torrid sessions with the world ranked super featherweight Joe Noynay in preparation for his clash with Tepora.

It is expected that the presence of Nguyen Van Hai in the Philippines will create huge interest, and it is predicted that more than one million Vietnamese will watch this historic match.