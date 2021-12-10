Lomachenko and Commey ready for New York showdown

December 10th, 2021

Mikey Williams

The legendary Vasyl Lomachenko is ready to do what comes naturally this weekend as the boxing world turns its attention to the Big Apple.

‘Loma’ has saved some of his best performances for the New York City spotlight as a former pound-for-pound king.

He hopes to do it again Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden in the 12-round lightweight main event against former world champion Richard “RC” Commey (ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).

Lomachenko vs. Commey headlines a stacked quadruple-header airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

Heavyweight knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) returns in an eight-rounder against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Teslenko (17-1, 13 KOs).

Recent U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Mexican veteran Jose Zaragoza (8-3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round lightweight tilt.

Middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs), grandson of “The Greatest,” opens the telecast in a four-rounder versus Reyes Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs).

The ESPN+-streamed undercard (5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT) features Puerto Rican junior middleweight phenom Xander Zayas (11-0, 8 KOs) in a six-rounder and Kelvin Davis (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at welterweight.

Vasiliy Lomachenko

“Madison Square Garden is a special place for me because, during my professional career, I had a lot of memorable fights here. It is the Mecca of Boxing. Thank you, Commey. You are a strong fighter. I think we are giving an exciting fight to the fans. As I said before, he has big power and reach and has the experience and a big heart.”

“I’m very excited because this is the next step of my boxing career, and it will be very interesting for the fans.”

Richard Commey

“I’m feeling good. I’m very excited. This is my second time coming here. The last time didn’t work out well for me {against Teofimo Lopez}, so I have the opportunity to right the wrong.”

“I’ve got all of my country {Ghana} behind me. I’ve got all of the little children back home who want to be where I am, and I know it’s not an easy fight, but I’m coming. Losing is part of boxing, so it’s all about coming back regardless of how you lose. So whatever happened with the Teofimo Lopez fight is what it is, and I took it like a man.

“I knew I needed to come back, and I came back very strong, and that is the reason why Loma chose me, and Saturday, we are going to see what happens.”

Jared Anderson

“I’ll be honest. He let a cruiserweight stop him, so that says it all. I had a pretty tough camp emotionally, but we came physically. We’re now mentally prepared, thanks to my team. They mean a lot to me. They’re behind me.”

Oleksandr Teslenko

“I know I’m the underdog, but I don’t care what people say.”

Nico Ali Walsh

“This is such a humbling experience, and it’s been an honor. It’s been a whirlwind these last couple of months. To be among these great fighters – all these fighters I’ve watched in the past. Being on the undercard of Lomachenko is amazing.”

Xander Zayas

“I have to close out the year strong and put on a show here at Madison Square Garden.”

“I’ve been having a lot of fun here in New York. It means a lot to me. It means a lot to the Puerto Rican fans. My team came off a great victory two weeks ago {with George Kambosos Jr.} here at Madison Square Garden, so I want to keep that momentum going, I’m ready to put on a show Saturday night, and now it’s laser focus.”

Keyshawn Davis

“I’m signed with Top Rank, the {Olympics} are over, and I feel like there is really no more pressure. It’s all business at this point. I believe in myself. I know I can fight. I’m going to go in there like I’ve been doing this entire year. We’re just going to keep this train going.”

Kelvin Davis

“This means a lot to me. It’s like a dream come true with my brother on the same card and me.”

SATURDAY, December 11, 2021

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, vacant WBO Intercontinental Lightweight Title

Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko, eight rounds, Anderson’s Jr. NABF Heavyweight Title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Zaragoza, six rounds, lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, four rounds, middleweight

ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Xander Zayas vs. Alessio Mastronunzio, six rounds, junior middleweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Julio Cesar Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight

James Wilkins vs. Juan Tapia, eight rounds, featherweight

Joe Ward vs. Britton Norwood, six rounds, light heavyweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Ryan Schwartzberg, four rounds, welterweight

John Bauza vs. Michael Williams Jr., eight rounds, junior welterweight

