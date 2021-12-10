Like father Kimbo Slice, Kevin Ferguson Jr. moves from MMA to boxing

December 10th, 2021

@babyslice242

Son of world-famous brawler Kimbo Slice, Kevin’ Baby Slice’ Ferguson Jr. has signed to crossover from Bellator MMA to boxing.

Ferguson will embark on a contract with Celebrity Boxing moving forward and has already begun training for the transition.

Like his legendary father before him, Ferguson will move from MMA to pugilism to enhance his name in combat sports.

Before his untimely death in 2016, Kimbo Slice was in regular contact with World Boxing News after enjoying two years as a pro boxer himself. The run came on the back of a successful spell in the UFC.

Slice won seven heavyweight bouts between 2011 and 2013, six via knockout. The last of those came against Shane Tillyard in Australia.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He had every intention of boxing again but became demoralized with the sport before moving back to MMA with Bellator. Slice passed away after being hospitalized with heart failure and seeing his final bout changed to a no contest.

KIMBO SLICE BOXING

In interviews with WBN back in 2011, Slice revealed his love for the sport.

“I’ve been training hard for my next fight,” Slice told World Boxing News.

“You know, as far as titles are concerned, I’m really not sure. I guess that would be up to my promoter and trainer.

“All I know is that I have a lot of work to do until I reach that level, but I’m loving boxing, and I’m loving the work.

“I leave all the logistics of my career up to my promoters.

“I just wanna fight and continue to do what I do. I am looking forward to my fights in December and February. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

His son will continue the boxing legacy after going 3-3 in Mixed Martial Arts. WBN will update on Slice Jr. once a fight is official.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.