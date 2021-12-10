Heavyweight purse bid won by Don King for Usyk-Joshua II final eliminator

The title situation at heavyweight became a little clearer this week as Hall of Famer Don King won the purse bid for the secondary WBA championship.

As the WBA continues to reduce belts by eradicating the ‘regular’ straps, titleholder Trevor Bryan will finally get pitted against Mahmoud Charr.

The pair were due to fight last year until visa problems scuppered the contest. A year on, and the WBA confirmed a purse bid to push through was affectively an eliminator for the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II.

Whoever comes out on top will be in the mandatory pecking order to face Usyk or Joshua.

Revealing what went down at the auction, the WBA stated a seven-figure bid was all it took as King was the only bidder.

“Don King Promotions won the auction for the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight championship bout between Trevor Bryan and Mahmoud Charr.

“The auction got held this Thursday, December 9 in Miami, Florida. King’s company won the rights after placing a bid of US$1,000,101.80 through its representative “Tony Gonzalez.

“The promoter informed that the possible venues for the fight are Warren, Ohio; Las Vegas, Nevada, and South Florida, Florida. All with a date of January 29, 2022.

“The bout will put the champion and the recalled champion face to face. It’s an interesting and very evenly matched bout.

“The WBA continues to take action as part of its world title reduction plan.”

HEAVYWEIGHT PLAN

Bryan vs. Charr is likely to feature on a double-bill of title action. It also sees Junior Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu clash for the right to defend the WBC cruiserweight belt against Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo famously asked the WBC if he could move up from his undisputed position at super-middleweight. The request was granted and set the wheels in motion for a Cinco de Mayo blockbuster against the champion.

As for Usyk vs. Joshua II, the clash seems likely to happen in the first half of 2022. The Bryan vs. Charr winner may have to wait until 2023 for their shot at the title, though.

