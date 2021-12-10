Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri – Weights from Liverpool, England

December 10th, 2021

Matchroom.

Rising Welterweight star CONOR “THE DESTROYER” BENN (19-0 12KO’s) and former world champion CHRIS ALGIERI (25-3 9KO’s) tipped the scales today in Liverpool ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated crossroads fight at the M&S Bank Arena airing LIVE on DAZN.

Algieri took to the scales first coming in at a fit 146 lbs., while Benn weighed in at a ready 146.8 lbs.

The WBA Welterweight Continental Title as well as a world championship opportunity are on the line when Benn, the young bull, finally squares off with the experienced veteran matador, Chris Algieri, tomorrow in England.

The main card begins on DAZN at 1PM ET and the Benn-Algieri main event will walk to the ring at approximately at 5PM ET.

Benn-Algieri is promoted by Matchroom in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.