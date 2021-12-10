Bantamweight contender, Saul Sanchez closes on Dec 17 headliner

December 10th, 2021

Red-hot bantamweight contender, Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (17-1, 10 KOs), of Pacoima, CA, coming off back-to-back first-round KOs on national television, is back in action as he will headline Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” event on Friday, December 17, 2021, against Jose “Hollywood” Estrella (23-17-1, 16 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico.

The 10-round bout will serve as the main event of the evening.

