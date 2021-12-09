Clear path opens up for Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Gervonta Davis in 2022

December 9th, 2021

Gervonta Davis could get pitched in with Vasyl Lomachenko after Bob Arum confirmed the Ukrainian would be mandatory for George Kambosos Jr.

This weekend, a win for Lomachenko under the MSG lights against Richard Commey would see ‘Hi-Tech’ in pole position for a WBO stipulation.

Arum believes Lomachenko is still the best lightweight in the division. Therefore, if he dethrones Kambosos, he would regain his old position as the top dog.

GERVONTA DAVIS

The WBA will then order secondary titleholder, Davis, to face the ‘super’ champion, which by then could be Lomachenko [or Kambosos].

A clash like Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Gervonta Davis would be a blockbuster event and a certain Pay Per View offering for the sport.

For now, ‘Loma’ has to deal with Richard Commey. He’s fought three times at Madison Square Garden recently.

In 2016, he knocked out Roman Martinez to become a two-weight world champion. Lomachenko then forced fellow two-time Olympic gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux to quit in 2017.

By December 2018, he unified the lightweight world titles with a unanimous decision over Jose Pedraza.

Lomachenko then had a memorable bout against Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden in May 2018. He became a three-weight world champion when he knocked out the Venezuelan star in the 10th round with a body shot.

After losing to Teofimo Lopez during the lockdown, which Arum blames on a shoulder injury, he bounced back with a ninth-round stoppage over Japanese stalwart Masayoshi Nakatani.

Ready to get back in title contention, Lomachenko can’t wait to fight in front of the New York fans again.

“It is always special when I fight at Madison Square Garden, where so many great moments in my career have taken place,” said the masterful former pound-for-pound king.

“Richard Commey is a former world champion, an opponent I will not underestimate.

“I expect the best version of Commey. I’ll get prepared for whatever he brings on December 11.”

SMALLER

As has become his lightweight custom, Lomachenko will enter the ring as the smaller man. Commey has a nearly two-inch height advantage and 5.5 inches in reach.

The New York City resident held the IBF lightweight world title in 2019, but in December of that year, he was stopped in two rounds by Lopez at Madison Square Garden.

Commey took nearly 14 months off, returning in February to knock out Jackson Marinez in six rounds.

One of the division’s most dangerous punchers, his other two losses have come via split decision to Robert Easter Jr. and Denis Shafikov.

The winner of this fight becomes a logical world title challenger in 2022.

RICHARD COMMEY

Commey said, “I want to thank my team of Michael Amoo-Bediako, Lou DiBella, and Keith Connolly for getting me this opportunity.

“Ever since the Lopez fight, all I have thought about is becoming a two-time world champion. This fight against Lomachenko will get me one step closer to my goal.

“I also want to thank Bob Arum and Top Rank for the opportunity to again grace the stage at Madison Square Garden, one of boxing’s most iconic venues.

“I know that most people consider me the underdog. But I am aiming to prove them all wrong and make Ghana proud once again.”

A win for Lomachenko sets up two potentially superstar match-ups. Commey will be hoping to gazump both on the night.

