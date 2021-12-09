George Kambosos Jr. returns home a hero as Bob Arum craps on victory

No sooner had George Kambosos Jr. landed in Sydney to a heroes welcome had birthday boy Bob Arum crapped on his victory parade.

The Top Rank Hall of Famer Chairman sat down with FightHype in New York City two days out from the Vasyl Lomachenko fight.

When asked about Kambosos, Arum stated his win over Teofimo Lopez got tainted by an ailment to the former champion. He also said that Lomachenko is the best lightweight in the world.

“Loma, in good health, can beat all of them. Lomachenko is something special,” Arum told fighthype.com. “His loss to Teofimo can be explained by the fact that he had a bad shoulder. It got operated on a couple of days after the fight.”

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

Adding that Lomachenko will get ordered to face Kambosos if he beats Richard Commey this weekend, Arum wasn’t very complimentary to the new unified king.

“Now he’ll [Loma] have the opportunity to fight Kambosos, who I don’t believe is a top-caliber guy. No, I don’t think he’s top caliber.

“He fought a Teofimo that should’ve been in the hospital, not in the boxing ring.

BOB ARUM

Arum referred to breathing problems Lopez claimed he had during the fight that hampered his competitive ability. It comes on the back of ‘The Takeover’ complained that he won the contest anyway by ten rounds to two.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in boxing who agrees with that statement or that Kambosos is not a top-caliber lightweight.

A mandatory order will be handed down to Kambosos shortly, with Lomachenko believed to be the first in line.

As WBN also explained previously, Gervonta Davis will be stipulated by the WBA soon as they continue to reduce their titles.

Davis is the secondary WBA lightweight champion. Furthermore, he’s one of only ten more champions the World Boxing Association plan to mold into one sole titleholder.

Judging by Arum’s statement, the WBO will make the first move, with Kambosos potentially having to defend against Lomachenko and then Davis in two 135 super-fights.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views.