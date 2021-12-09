BBBofC haul in referee due to Hamzah Sheeraz vs Bradley Skeete ending

December 9th, 2021

Frank Warren / Queensberry

British Boxing Board of Control chiefs decided to haul in referee Steve Gray over the ending to the Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Bradley Skeete fight.

Sheeraz got a late stoppage of Skeete in London. However, shots landed when Skeete was on the canvas, shrouding the victory in controversy.

Now, the BBBofC released a statement on the matter.

“The Stewards of the Board has considered reports in relation to the WBO European Super Welterweight Championship at their meeting on Wednesday, 8th December 2021 have decided to call Referee Steve Gray concerning the ending of the bout.

The date of such meeting to be confirmed shortly,” they added.

HAMZAH SHEERAZ

Sheeraz already offered Skeete a rematch, stating: “This was not and never would be an intentional act.

“Things happen in fights and during any combat sport, but above all else, especially in boxing, we have to remember this is a sport of gentlemen.

“Bradley Skeete boxed superbly and must be feeling aggrieved that his performance did not bear fruit. But I am not and will never be a cheat.

“I concede that an unintentional foul could have cost me the fight, and then I would be asking for redemption.

“Massive respect to Bradley, it was an honour sharing the ring.” 🙌 🎤 @sheeraz_hamzah immediate post fight interview in which he confirms he would ‘one hundred per cent’ take a rematch with Bradley Skeete. pic.twitter.com/q05t4AbKNI — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) December 8, 2021

“Based on this, the only honorable thing to do, so to put matters to rest, is to offer Bradley Skeete a rematch.

“There was not a rematch clause in the contract. This is me asking my team to make the fight so that no controversy or criticism is going forward.”

Promoter Frank Warren will undoubtedly be on board with a second helping of the clash backing up the Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur rematch bill.

Sheeraz vs. Skeete II may be on the cards in the first half of next year.

