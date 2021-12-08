Vasyl Lomachenko rejects George Kambosos talk ahead of ring return

December 8th, 2021

Vasyl Lomachenko rejected the chance to throw his hat into the ring for a shot at George Kambosos Jr. ahead of his anticipated return.

The former pound for pound king, nicknamed “Loma,” is also a former three-weight world champion but is determined to return to the top of the lightweight heap.

At one time, the unified lightweight champion and king of the division, he fights ex-IBF ruler Richard “RC” Commey in a 12-round main event.

This Saturday, the pair will fight it out at the world-famous Madison Square Garden, live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+).

Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) last fought in June, knocking out Masayoshi Nakatani in nine rounds.

Kambosos Jr. recently staked his claim as the division’s top dog with last month’s split decision over Teofimo Lopez. Coincidentally, Lopez toppled Lomachenko by unanimous decision in October 2020.

The Australian’s win certainly shook up the lightweight picture. However, Lomachenko aims to make a bold statement Saturday evening.

“I’m not going to say if I am the number one lightweight. That is a question for the fans. I always want to show my skills in the ring. I hope the fans enjoy what I do,” said Lomachenko.

“We can discuss my future after Saturday night. Of course, Kambosos is a fight I would like. He is the new champion, and he had a great performance against Lopez.

“But Commey deserves my full attention, and that is the task I am focused on now.”

On Commey, who also lost his belt to Lopez, Lomachenko added: “Richard Commey has big power, reach, and experience.

“This is an interesting challenge for me, and I know it’s a fight the fans are excited to watch.

“I am 100 percent healthy and ready for Saturday night. I can’t wait. Madison Square Garden is like a second home for me.

“So many great moments in my career have taken place at Madison Square Garden.

“I won the lightweight title against Jorge Linares in that arena, so returning there brings back many great memories.

“My goals keep me motivated, one of which is to become the undisputed champion.

“Commey is one of the division’s most dangerous fighters, and he is the one standing in my way.”

LOMACHENKO vs. COMMEY

Lomachenko vs. Commey headlines a stacked quadruple-header airing after the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on ESPN & ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Heavyweight knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) returns in an eight-rounder against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Teslenko (17-1, 13 KOs).

Recent U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Mexican veteran Jose Zaragoza (8-3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round lightweight tilt.

Furthermore, middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs) opens the telecast in a four-rounder versus Reyes Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs).

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment, tickets are on sale now and can get purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or MSG.com.